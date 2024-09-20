Business Standard
Ukraine 'victory plan' depends on quick decisions by allies: Zelenskyy

Zelenskiy told a joint press conference with von der Leyen that Ukraine planned to use a proposed multi-billion dollar European Union loan for air defence, energy and domestic weapons purchases

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters KYIV
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Ukraine's "victory plan" in the war against Russia depends on quick decisions being taken by allies this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday during a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
 
Zelenskiy told a joint press conference with von der Leyen that Ukraine planned to use a proposed multi-billion dollar European Union loan for air defence, energy and domestic weapons purchases.
 
Zelenskiy singled out the importance of U.S. President Joe Biden to the victory plan, which he said the two leaders will discuss when they meet. The Ukrainian leader is travelling to the United States next week.
 
 
"Most of the decisions from the plan depend specifically on him (Biden). On other allies too, but there are certain points which depend on the goodwill and support of the United States," Zelenskiy said.
 
Zelenskiy has provided regular updates on the plan's preparation but has given few clues to the contents, indicating only that it aims to create terms acceptable to Ukraine after more than 2-1/2 years of war following Russia's full-scale invasion.
 
"The entire plan is predicated upon quick decisions from our partners. The plan is predicated upon decisions which should take place from October to December, and not delaying these processes," he told the press conference alongside von der Leyen.

 

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

