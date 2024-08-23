Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Ukraine's Navy says it destroyed ferry in attack on Russian port of Kavkaz

Ukraine's Navy says it destroyed ferry in attack on Russian port of Kavkaz

The ferry was carrying 30 fuel tanks, said Fyodor Babenkov, district head of the town of Temryuk which includes the port

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters KYIV
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine's Navy confirmed on Friday that it had destroyed a ferry in the Russian port of Kavkaz that was used to deliver fuel and weapons to occupied Crimea.
 
Local authorities had earlier said the ferry was set ablaze and damaged in Thursday's attack on the port in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Another undoubtedly military objective has been destroyed.
 
Its purpose was to provide fuel for the invaders. The ferry sank and this port (Kavkaz) is not usable until the ferry is removed," Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrainian television.
 
"It was the ferries that accounted for three quarters of all logistics and were the main channel (of supply)," he added.
 
The ferry was carrying 30 fuel tanks, said Fyodor Babenkov, district head of the town of Temryuk which includes the port. He said it sustained significant damage as a result of the attack, Kyiv's latest strike on Russian territory as Moscow's war in Ukraine grinds on.
 

More From This Section

Ukraine flag

Ukraine's new judges aim to build rule of law to realise European dreams

South Korea fire, fire, building fire

South Korea police blames quality failure for fatal fire at battery maker

Mexico, Mexico City, Angel of Independence

US expands area in Mexico to apply for border asylum appointments

Flight, plane, Airplane

Plane with Chinese nationals crashes in Thailand, 9 aboard feared dead

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

With Fed rate cut set, Powell to focus on explaining US economic conditions

The port of Kavkaz is one of Russia's largest outlets on the Black Sea. It handles ships both for exports and for fuel supplies to Crimea, seized by Russian forces in 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

PM Modi Ukraine visit

PM Modi in Ukraine: Here's what to expect from his talks with Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ukraine on historic visit to war-torn country

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's meeting with Zelenskyy, presentation of BHISHM Cube on cards

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin accuses Ukraine of attempting to strike Kursk nuclear power station

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Kiev Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon