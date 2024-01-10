Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ukraine seeks investments from India to reconstruct war-hit economy

Ukraine pegs private sector investment opportunities at over $30 billion

Ukraine, russia war

Reuters GANDHINAGAR, India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian leaders pitched for India to help rebuild its war-ravaged economy on Wednesday at a business summit organised by India primarily to seek inward global investment.
Suggesting that Ukraine's recovery would be "a win-win for Ukraine and international partners," Kyiv's deputy economy minister Volodymyr Kuzyo proposed a recovery vision for Ukraine in a presentation in India's western Gujarat state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The presence of senior Ukrainian officials marks a shift in bilateral ties, strained since Moscow's invasion nearly two years ago and India's unwillingness to call Russia out.
India has instead increased energy purchases from Russia to all-time highs, to the chagrin of some Western nations who support Ukraine in the war. India has traditionally strong ties with Russia, and beyond energy, it remains significantly dependent on it for arms, ammunition and nuclear technology.
At the seminar in Gujarat titled "Ukraine-India: Investment Opportunities for a Better Future", the Ukrainian officials stressed that despite the war, momentum was strong for both Kyiv's economy and its accession to the European Union.
Ukraine pegs private sector investment opportunities at over $30 billion, led largely by energy, but also seeks investment in reconstruction and infrastructure including motorways, sea and river ports, railroads, storage and distribution.
It also wants investment into demining, saying that of 156,000 square km of potentially-contaminated territories, only 50,000 have initial surveys, with equipment needed.
Kuzyo said Indian investments could be supported by import duty relief, subsidies and international financial bodies' and insurers' support.

Also Read

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

Russia maneuvers carefully over Israel war; seeks to expand global clout

Truck drivers' protest against new hit and run law: What we know so far

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Maldives, China sign 20 agreements amid diplomatic row with India

X has slashed 30% of trust, safety staff: Australian online safety watchdog

Tesla launches restyled Model 3 in North America at unchanged prices

Pak SC judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar resigns amid corruption allegations

US, British naval forces repel 'largest attack' by Houthis in Red Sea

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Economic condition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon