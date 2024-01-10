Sensex (    %)
                        
Pak SC judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar resigns amid corruption allegations

In a letter to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar tendered his resignation and said that he couldn't carry forward his duties amidst allegations and way he was treated

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

A Pakistan Supreme Court judge who was facing allegations of corruption resigned on Wednesday, a day after the apex court's disciplinary committee refused to stay proceedings against him for his misconduct.
In a letter to the Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar tendered his resignation and said that he couldn't carry forward his duties amidst the allegations and the way he was treated.
"It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Naqvi said.
Considerations of due process also compel. I, therefore, effective today resign as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he added.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected Justice Naqvi's request to stay proceedings against him in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) over the alleged misconduct.
In a letter penned to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and all top court judges in December, Justice Naqvi stated that the treatment meted out to him by the SJC was nothing short of disgraceful.
The SJC, on October 27 last year, issued a show cause notice to Justice Naqvi amid various complaints alleging bench manipulation and financial misconduct by the SC judge. Pakistan Bar Council, advocate Mian Dawood and others had filed complaints against the Supreme Court judge.
The SJC had directed the judge to submit a reply within two weeks.
Headed by CJP Isa, the SJC comprises Justice Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, and Balochistan High Court (BHC) CJ Naeem Akhtar.
The SJC is also the top body to hear complaints against judges of the top judiciary.
Justice Naqvi as judge of the Lahore High Court had declared the special tribunal that handed out the death sentence to late military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf as unconstitutional.
Interestingly, his resignation came when his judgment in the Musharraf case was quashed by the Supreme Court. It was not known if the two developments were linked.

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court Law Judges

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

