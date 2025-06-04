Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ukraine urges air defence aid as West meets without Pentagon chief present

Ukraine urges air defence aid as West meets without Pentagon chief present

The emphasis should be on US-made Patriot systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appealed to the participants to buy weapons direct from Ukraine. | PTI Photo

AP Brussels
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine's president on Wednesday urged Western backers to speed up deliveries of air defence systems to counter Russian missile strikes and to help boost weapons production.

The emphasis should be on US-made Patriot systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

"These are the most effective way to force Russia to stop its missile strikes and terror, he said via video link, urging representatives of around 50 countries to make good on past pledges.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth did not attend, the first time a Pentagon chief has been absent since the forum for organising Ukraine's military aid was set up three years ago. Hegseth's predecessor, Lloyd Austin, created the group after Russia launched all-out war on Ukraine in 2022.

 

His absence is the latest step that the Trump administration has taken to distance itself from Ukraine's efforts to repel Russia's full-scale invasion, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. More than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, according to UN estimates, as well as tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides.

Zelenskyy also appealed to the participants to buy weapons direct from Ukraine. Ukrainian industry still has significant untapped capacity, it just needs financing, he said, underlining that a funding gap for weapons procurement amounts to about $18 billion.

The UK, which chaired the meeting along with Germany, said it plans a tenfold increase in drone production to help Ukraine. Drones have become a decisive factor in the war, now in its fourth year.

"We must ensure that Ukraine's forces have what they need, when they need it, to continue their fight. But this is not just Ukraine's battle. It's a battle for the security of Europe, for our security today, tomorrow, and for our future generations, UK Defence Secretary John Healey said.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene said that you recognize true friends not during a party, but when you do have difficult times. So therefore, our continuation of support for Ukraine and increasing it is of utmost importance.

Since the contact group was formed, Ukraine's backers have collectively provided around $126 billion in weapons and military assistance, including more than $66.5 billion from the US.

The United States hasn't chaired a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group since the Trump administration took office in January.

European Nato allies are concerned that the US might withdraw troops from Europe to focus on the Indo-Pacific. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that abandoning Ukraine would erode US credibility in deterring any conflict with China over Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

