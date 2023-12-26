Sensex (    %)
                        
Ukrainian forces damage Russian naval ship in Crimea airstrike: Official

There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area

Ukraine, russia war

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday.
The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said.
The ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.
There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

