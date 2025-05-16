Friday, May 16, 2025 | 07:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukrainian man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Ukrainian man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

The Metropolitan Police force said Roman Lavrynovych, who was arrested Tuesday, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

A 21-year-old man was charged Thursday with three counts of arson for fires that targeted two properties and a car linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 21-year-old man was charged Thursday with three counts of arson for fires that targeted two properties and a car linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Metropolitan Police force said Roman Lavrynovych, who was arrested Tuesday, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The charges are linked to three incidents over the past week a car fire on May 8, a fire Monday at Starmer's private home that damaged the door of the house, and a fire Sunday outside a north London house converted into apartments connected to the U.K. leader. No injuries were reported from any of the fires. 

 

Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, is due to appear in court on Friday. After he was arrested, Lavrynovych remained in custody after warrants of further detention were obtained, the police said in a statement.

Starmer moved with his family to the prime minister's official Downing Street residence after taking office in July.

Also Read

David Lammy

Will support efforts to tackle terror threat: UK on India-Pakistan conflict

job, job hunt, job search

UK jobs market cools down offering some relief to Bank of England

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK police investigate after fire erupts at Keir Starmer's London house

Donald Trump, Trump, Keir Starmer

Trump, Starmer hail limited US-UK trade deal, but 10% tariffs remain

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Britain set to make it harder for migrants to get permanent residency

The investigation was led by counterterrorism detectives as it involves the prime minister, and the charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division, which is responsible for prosecuting offenses relating to state threats, among other crimes.

Earlier this week, Starmer said the recent arson attacks represented an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for.

The attacks were condemned by leaders across the House of Commons, including by the Conservative Party's Kemi Badenoch, who described them as completely unacceptable.

Starmer's former house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

SC may block Trump's birthright citizenship order, but limit injunctions

United Nations

UN forecasts slower global growth following Trump's tariffs, trade tensions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy names delegation for talks in Turkey, says ceasefire top priority

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump seals $200 bn UAE deals, Burj Khalifa lit up in US flag colours

Harvard University

Harvard's 'cheap' Magna Carta turns out to be rare 1300 royal edition

Topics : Britain Britain PM Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon