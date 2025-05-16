Friday, May 16, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Zelenskyy names delegation for talks in Turkey, says ceasefire top priority

Zelenskyy names delegation for talks in Turkey, says ceasefire top priority

The Istanbul delegation will be led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and will include military and intelligence officials

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy further said that Russia is not taking the talks seriously and "does not genuinely want to end the war." (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday announced that a Ukrainian delegation will participate in talks with Russia in Istanbul, with the primary goal of achieving a ceasefire.

The Istanbul delegation will be led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and will include military and intelligence officials.

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian diplomats are scheduled to take place in Istanbul today, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry source quoted by the German news agency dpa, as reported by DW News. 

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I want to sincerely thank President @RTErdogan, his team, and the people of Turkiye for their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. President Erdogan reaffirmed during our meeting today that he supports Ukraine and recognises Crimea as part of Ukraine. We demonstrated the strength and seriousness of our delegation, which includes: the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Head of the Office of the President, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and representatives of all our intelligence agencies."

 

"I want to emphasise that Turkiye has welcomed us with a delegation of equal standing -- at the highest level. Unfortunately, after learning the composition of the Russian delegation, it became clear that they are not approaching real talks seriously," the post added.

Also Read

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Nothing will happen until I meet Putin: Trump on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

US President Donald Trump

Trump says he's not surprised Putin will skip Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin to skip talks in Turkey, names team for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Poland, Poland flag, Polish flag

Poland votes for new president on Sunday as worries grow about future

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia-Ukraine conflict: What to know about possible peace talks in Turkey

Despite expressing doubts about Russia's commitment to negotiations, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is proceeding with the talks out of respect for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said, "Nevertheless, despite the extremely low level of the Russian delegation, out of respect -- for President Trump, for the high-level delegations present in Turkiye, and for President Erdogan, and out of a sincere desire to take at least the first steps toward de-escalation and ending the war, beginning with a ceasefire. I have decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul. Not all members of our delegation will go: the Head of the Security Service and the Chief of the General Staff will not attend. However, the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul will be led by the Minister of Defence, Rustem Umerov. He will be joined by military professionals and intelligence officers."

Zelenskyy further said that Russia is not taking the talks seriously and "does not genuinely want to end the war."

"As for the agenda, the mandate for our delegation is clear: ceasefire is priority number one. I remain convinced that Russia is not serious about these meetings and does not genuinely want to end the war. But we'll see if they are willing to show at least something during the discussions," Zelenskyy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump seals $200 bn UAE deals, Burj Khalifa lit up in US flag colours

Harvard University

Harvard's 'cheap' Magna Carta turns out to be rare 1300 royal edition

Jerome Powell

Fed chair Powell signals rethink of strategy on jobs and inflation risks

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft layoffs hit software engineers hardest amid rising AI spend

Trump, Syrian President

From terrorist to Trump's ally: Who is Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon