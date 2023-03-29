close

UN calls for democracy in Myanmar after army dissolves Aung San's party

After the dissolution of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the United Nations has called for a return to democracy in the country

United Nations

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
After the dissolution of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the United Nations has called for a return to democracy in the country.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday (local time), Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Responding to a question regarding the Myanmar army dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party, Stephane Dujarric expressed concern and said, "I think this is another step in the direction that we would not like to be going into."

He further said, "We want to see a return to democracy in Myanmar. We would like to see the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other people who continue to be detained, and we will continue to work towards that."

Dujarric's statement comes after Myanmar's military-controlled election commission said that the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party will be dissolved for failing to re-register under a new electoral law, Al Jazeera reported citing state television.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) party was among 40 political parties that were unable to meet the ruling military's registration deadline for an election, Al Jazeera reported citing Myawaddy TV.

Earlier in January, the Myanmar military gave two months to political parties to re-register under a strict new electoral law before fresh elections which they have promised to conduct. However, the opponents have said that the elections will neither be free nor fair.

The NLD has said it would not contest in the elections and called it illegitimate. Bo Bo Oo, one of the elected lawmakers from Aung San Suu Kyi's party, said, "We absolutely do not accept that an election will be held at a time when many political leaders and political activists have been arrested and the people are being tortured by the military."

In November 2020, the NLD secured victory in Myanmar's elections. However, the Myanmar military carried out a coup and imprisoned Aung San Suu Kyi. Meanwhile, the Myanmar army justified the coup and said that there was massive poll fraud. However, the independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Aung San Suu Kyi is serving a prison sentence which totals 33 years. She has been convicted in a series of politically tainted prosecutions brought by the military, as per the Al Jazeera report. Aung San Suu Kyi's supporters have said that the charges that have been made against her were contrived with the aim to stop her from actively participating in politics.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 5:40 AM IST

