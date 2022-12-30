JUST IN
China drafts rules for overseeing trust firms to curb shadow banking
Business Standard

Myanmar court finds Suu Kyi guilty of corruption, sentences 7 yrs in prison

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, sentencing her to seven years in prison

Topics
Myanmar | Aung San Suu Kyi

AP  |  Bangkok 

Rohingya crisis: We don't fear global scrutiny, says Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, sentencing her to seven years in prison in the last of a string of criminal cases against her, a legal official said.

The court's action leaves her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison following a series of politically tinged prosecutions since the army toppled her elected government in February 2021.

She has also been convicted of several other offenses, which previously gave her a total of 26 years' imprisonment. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are an attempt to legitimise the military's seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before an election it has promised for next year.

Friday's verdict in the purpose-built courtroom in the main prison on the outskirts of the capital, Naypyitaw, was made known by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities.

The trial was closed to the media, diplomats and spectators, and her lawyers were barred by a gag order from talking about it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 12:58 IST

`
