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Home / World News / Uncertainty over Qatar talks clouds prospects for US-Iran agreement

Uncertainty over Qatar talks clouds prospects for US-Iran agreement

Qatar said only technical discussions are scheduled this week, raising doubts over the pace of efforts to secure a lasting US-Iran agreement and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei

Iranian spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said they would do whatever necessary to safeguard their interests

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

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Top US envoys who have arrived in Doha will not hold a high-level meeting with Iran, a Qatari official said on Tuesday, casting doubt on efforts to secure a lasting halt to the Iran war and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Instead, technical talks will be held this week on issues including regional security that could later be elevated to the senior level, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a media briefing.
 
The arrival of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff in Doha on Tuesday followed exchanges of fire over the weekend that tested the June 17 interim accord between the US and Iran.
 
 
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday that Tehran would "do whatever is necessary to safeguard its interests" over the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Since last Thursday, the US has accused Iran of striking at least two commercial ships with missiles or drones, and responded by bombing Iranian military facilities.
 
Iran, in turn, launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

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Topics : US-Iran tensions Qatar

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

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