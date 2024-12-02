Business Standard
Home / World News / Unclear if US law permits Trump's 100% tariff threat on Brics: Ex-RBI Guv

Unclear if US law permits Trump's 100% tariff threat on Brics: Ex-RBI Guv

former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao also said even for Brics, there are internal differences about bringing out an alternative to the US$

Subbarao

Former DEA secretary D Subbarao (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump's warning that Brics countries will face 100 per cent tariffs if they choose to move away from the US$ is unclear to what extent he will carry out his threat, as it remains to be seen if the US law permits such an action, former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday.

He also said even for Brics, there are internal differences about bringing out an alternative to the US$. The nine-member group that includes India, Russia, China, and Brazil, moving out of the US currency and having a common one remains a non-starter because of both politics and economics.

 

"Donald Trump has threatened to slap 100 per cent tariffs on imports from countries that try to move out of the dollar. His ire was particularly directed at the Brics bloc which has been actively talking about developing an alternative to the dollar. Trump is known to bark more than he bites," Subbarao told PTI.

Brics, formed in 2009, is the only major international group of which the US is not a part. Its other members are South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Over the past few years, a few of its member countries, in particular Russia and China, are seeking an alternative to the US$ or creating their own Brics currency. India has so far not been part of the move.

"It's not clear to what extent he will carry out his threat. What yardstick will America use to determine if a country has moved out of the dollar? And does American law permit imposing sanctions on countries merely because they are de-dollarising?, the former RBI chief asked.

More From This Section

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal PM Oli embarks on four-day China visit, first trip in this term

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

Climate solution: Sails make comeback in shipping, to dent carbon footprint

OpenAi

Canadian news media sue OpenAI for copyright violations, but will they win?

International Criminal Court, ICC

ICC member states start their annual meeting amid pushback and allegations

Pakistan, Pakistan Violence

After days of clashes, ceasefire reached in Pakistan's Kurram region

In theory, a Brics common currency would shield the bloc from the perils of dollar hegemony. In practice, that project will remain a non-starter because of both politics and economics, he further said.

It is inconceivable that member countries, not least India, would be willing to give up their monetary policy autonomy and become hostage to a common currency that would be vulnerable to instability anywhere in the bloc, he added.

Replying to a query, Subbarao said the costs of moving out of the dollar are high for both China and India, but the former is better placed because of its large trade footprint and its BRI projects in emerging economies.

Over the last decade, China has been fairly successful in internationalising the RMB (its currency) and a significant part of Chinese trade is invoiced and settled in that currency.

A large portion of Chinese loans under the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) are denominated in RMB and in contrast, India's share in global trade is low. It still needs investment in hard currencies, particularly the US$. India has a long way to go before the Rupee can become international, Subbarao opined.

Also Read

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden gets presidential pardon: What were the charges against him?

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada Border minister

New measures imminent after Trudeau-Trump meeting: Canada's border minister

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan prez meets Hawaii's Guv, members of Congress; China condemns visit

India, Indian Bonds, station

Stars aligning in favour for Indian bonds to extend rally into 2025

US President Donald Trump and Canada's PM Justin Trudeau sit behind a scale model of Air Force One as they meet in the Oval Office at White House in Washington, late on Thursday

Trudeau-Trump meet key to get tariffs removed: Canada's ambassador to US

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Donald Trump Donald Trump administration BRICS Brazil Russia India China South Africa RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon