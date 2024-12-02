Business Standard
Home / World News / After days of clashes, ceasefire reached in Pakistan's Kurram region

After days of clashes, ceasefire reached in Pakistan's Kurram region

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in the district started on November 22, after an attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 47 people were killed a day earlier

Pakistan, Pakistan Violence

Armed tribesmen were removed from the firing posts while police and forces have been deployed in the region (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between two warring tribes in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following days of clashes between them that killed 130 people in the volatile Kurram district.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud confirmed on Sunday that peace has been established across the conflict zones in the restive Kurram district.

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in the district started on November 22, after an attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 47 people were killed a day earlier. Several passengers who had sustained grave injuries succumbed later, raising the toll in the convoy killing to 57.

 

The death toll from the violence surged to 130, with at least six people killed and eight injured on Sunday, as clashes in the volatile Kurram district continued for the eleventh consecutive day.

The district administration finally succeeded in arranging a lasting ceasefire on Sunday between two warring tribes engaged in a lethal gunfight, Mehsud said.

In the statement, the Deputy Commissioner on Sunday said that the jirga (council of the tribal leaders) would speak to elders to reopen roads and sign a peace agreement.

More From This Section

UK China trade talks

Latest US crackdown on China's chips hits semiconductor toolmakers

Volkswagen

Workers of nine Volkswagen plants to strike as labour battle escalates

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden gets presidential pardon: What were the charges against him?

Brain rot

What is 'brain rot'? Oxford University names it 2024 word of the year

United Nations Security Council

UN calls for $2.6 trillion investment to reverse land degradation by 2030

Armed tribesmen were removed from the firing posts while police and forces have been deployed in the region, Mehsud said.

The latest spell of violence, which continued for the 11th consecutive day, has claimed at least 130 lives and injured 186.

The recent episode of clashes began eight days ago with ambushes on two separate convoys under police escort. Since then, violence between the warring clans has escalated, with police struggling to maintain control.

The Kurram region is facing a communication blackout, with mobile and internet services suspended and educational institutions closed.

The closure of the main highway has not only disrupted local transportation but also caused a complete suspension of trade with Afghanistan, particularly at the Kharlachi border.

Kohat division elders and Parliamentarians would visit Kurram district to ensure a peace agreement between the warring tribes.

Previous efforts to mediate peace, including a seven-day and ten-day truce brokered by provincial officials in November, have failed to hold.

A high-powered delegation, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, had also negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence resumed shortly afterwards.

A day earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised the need for establishing peace in the area and ordered authorities to demolish dugouts of rival tribes and seize their weapons.

The provincial chief executive issued the directives during a grand jirga, organised in Kohat district on Sunday which was attended by elders of the rival tribes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF deploys 2 more battalions in Jammu to check Pakistani infiltration

NYC pays $220 mn to rent Pak govt-owned hotel, Ramaswamy calls deal 'nuts'

NYC pays $220 mn to rent Pak govt-owned hotel, Ramaswamy calls deal 'nuts'

pakistan Flag

Death toll in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rises to 124 as gunbattle continues

Imran Khan

PPP opposes resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking ban on Imran Khan's party

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Karachi attack: Sindh govt forms interrogation team to probe 2 suspects

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan government Pakistanis Pashtuns Pakhtunkhwa internal security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon