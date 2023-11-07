Sensex (0.92%)
UNSC fails to agree on Israel-Hamas war as Gaza death toll passes 10,000

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained

Israel-Gaza, Gaza, Hamas

Photo: Reuters

AP United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
The UN Security Council on Monday failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.
Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The US is calling for humanitarian pauses while many other council members are demanding a humanitarian cease-fire to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.
We talked about humanitarian pauses and we're interested in pursuing language on that score, US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. But there are disagreements within the council about whether that's acceptable.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier Monday told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the spiral of escalation already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen.
Guterres said international humanitarian law, which demands protection of civilians and infrastructure essential for their lives, is clearly being violated and stressed that no party to an armed conflict is above these laws. He called for the immediate unconditional release of the hostages Hamas took from Israel to Gaza in its Oct. 7 attack.
China, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, and the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, called Monday's meeting because of the crisis of humanity in Gaza, where more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in less than a month.
UAE Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said all 15 council members are fully engaged and efforts will continue to try to narrow the gaps and reach agreement on a resolution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : unsc United Nations Security Council Gaza Hamas israel

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

