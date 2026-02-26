E20 petrol with RON 95 mandatory from April 1: What it means for your car

From April 1, 2026, all petrol pumps across India will sell petrol blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol and a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95. This move makes E20 fuel the standard grade available to motorists nationwide.

The government has kept the option open to grant temporary exemptions for specific regions in special situations.

What is E20 petrol?

E20 is petrol mixed with 20 per cent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol made mainly from sugarcane and grains such as maize and rice. It is produced domestically and burns cleaner than pure petrol.

E20 was first introduced at select outlets in April 2023. Since April 2025, it has been rolled out across the country, replacing E10 (10 per cent ethanol), which most older vehicles were designed to use.

Why RON 95 is important

RON, or Research Octane Number, measures a fuel’s resistance to engine knocking -- a condition where fuel burns unevenly inside the engine. Knocking can cause a pinging sound, lower performance and long-term engine damage.

Octane shows how well a fuel handles pressure inside the engine. The higher the RON, the better the fuel resists knocking.

Ethanol naturally has a high octane rating of around 108. Blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol improves knock resistance. By mandating a minimum RON of 95, the government aims to ensure engines remain protected and performance stays stable.

What it mean for your vehicle

Most vehicles manufactured in India from 2023-25 onwards are designed to run on E20 fuel, and industry officials say no major issues are expected, news agency PTI reported.

However, older vehicles built for E10 may see a slight drop in fuel efficiency -- estimated at 3-7 per cent. There could also be faster wear of certain rubber and plastic components not built for higher ethanol content.

The government has acknowledged that older cars may face a “marginal” reduction in mileage but maintains that E20 reduces carbon emissions and dependence on imported oil.

A life cycle emissions study by NITI Aayog found that ethanol made from sugarcane and maize cuts greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 65 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, compared to petrol.

The government had flagged possible concerns around mileage and performance as early as 2020. An Inter-Ministerial Committee of NITI Aayog studied the issue in detail, supported by research from IOCL, ARAI and SIAM.

E20 fuel offers better acceleration and smoother driving, while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 30 per cent compared to E10. Ethanol’s higher octane rating also improves engine performance, especially in modern high-compression engines.

Backlash from motorists

The nationwide rollout of E20 last year triggered concerns among motorists, especially as E5 and E10 fuels were largely withdrawn from nearly 90,000 fuel stations, leaving consumers with limited choice.

A survey by LocalCircles in August last year found that a majority of petrol vehicle owners opposed the mandatory E20 blend, citing fears of lower mileage and higher running costs. Mixed messaging from some automakers further added to confusion.

India, the world’s third-largest car market, had originally targeted 2030 for 20 per cent ethanol blending. However, after achieving 10 per cent blending in June 2022 -- five months ahead of schedule -- the government advanced the E20 target to 2025-26.

Public sector oil marketing companies steadily increased blending levels to 12.06 per cent in 2022-23, 14.60 per cent in 2023-24 and 17.98 per cent by February 28, 2025. India met its 20 per cent blending goal earlier in 2025.

E20 mandate to boost ethanol demand: AIDA

Vijendra Singh, president, All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA), said, "...This is a progressive and forward-looking step that reinforces India’s commitment towards energy security, cleaner mobility and sustainable economic growth. The move provides long-term demand certainty to ethanol producers across the country, benefiting grain-based distilleries, maize processors & sugar mills."

"It will encourage fresh investments, capacity expansion and technological advancement in the biofuel ecosystem, while also strengthening farmer incomes through higher demand for sugarcane, maize and other feedstocks... The standardisation under BIS specifications further assures fuel quality, safety and consistency, protecting vehicle performance and consumer interests," he added.

What next?

The government is now preparing for higher ethanol blending. The Bureau of Indian Standards has been asked to frame norms for E27 fuel, while the Automotive Research Association of India is studying engine changes required for higher blends. Authorities are also exploring biofuel blending in diesel, including a possible 10 per cent isobutanol mix.

For now, from April 1, E20 with RON 95 will become the new normal at fuel stations -- marking a major shift in India’s fuel policy and what goes into your car’s tank.

(With agency inputs)