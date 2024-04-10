Sensex (    %)
                             
US announces $138 mn in emergency sales of Hawk missile system for Ukraine

The HAWK is a medium range surface-to-air missile system that provides air defence, which is one of Ukraine's top security needs

If Kyiv falls, it could imperil Ukraine's Baltic Nato member neighbours and potentially drag US troops into a prolonged European war | Photo: pexels

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

The State Department has greenlighted an emergency $138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Kyiv's Hawk missile systems.
The US announced the move Tuesday saying that Ukraine has an urgent need for the maintenance support to keep the missile system running.
The announcement follows a similar, small-sized round of $300 million in munitions support the Pentagon announced last month after it was able to convert contract savings to be able to offset the cost of providing the aid. Both the State and Defence Departments have been looking for ways to continue to get Ukraine support while a $60 billion Ukraine aid package remains stalled in Congress.
The HAWK is a medium range surface-to-air missile system that provides air defence, which is one of Ukraine's top security needs.
Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces, the State Department said in a memo outlining the sale. Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK Weapon System will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure.
During a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said without the support the US risks that Ukraine will fall to Russia.
Ukraine matters, and the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine will have global implications for our national security as well, Austin said.
If Kyiv falls, it could imperil Ukraine's Baltic Nato member neighbours and potentially drag US troops into a prolonged European war.
The work on the Hawk systems will be performed by contractors from Massachusetts-based RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon and Huntsville, Alabama-based PROJECTXYZ. The State Department said the parts needed to repair the systems will come from US Army stock, third-country donations, commercial off-the-shelf components and new production.

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict United States

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

