Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo XIV urges peace, calls for nuclear-free world

He appealed for responsibility and reason and commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats

robert prevost, pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday expressed concern over the Israel-Iran war and continued armed exchanges between the two sides over the next 24 hours | Image: X/@embaperuva

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday expressed concern over the Israel-Iran war and continued armed exchanges between the two sides over the next 24 hours.

He appealed for "responsibility and reason and commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats."

In a post on X, he said on Saturday, "The situation in Iran and Israel has deteriorated drastically. I renew my appeal to responsibility and reason. The commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats, must be pursued through mutual respect and sincere dialogue, in order to build lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good. No one should ever threaten the existence of another. It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that ensure security and dignity for all!" 

 

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that they completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project.

The IDF said that in the targeted operations, they struck headquarters and sites which could have enabled Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, IDF said, "The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive."

After the IDF announced the completion of strikes, they announced that millions of Israeli cities were targeted by Iran.

"Millions of Israelis are currently running for shelter as sirens sound," the IDF said, adding a list of the cities.

As per Times of Israel, a number of missile or shrapnel impacts were reported in central Israel following the latest barrage from Iran.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

