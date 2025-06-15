Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's 2024 income tops $600 mn, driven by crypto, resorts, brand deals

Trump's 2024 income tops $600 mn, driven by crypto, resorts, brand deals

US President Donald Trump's 2024 financial disclosure reveals massive earnings from crypto ventures, golf resorts, and overseas licensing deals, even as multimillion-dollar legal debts loom

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump’s expanding footprint in the cryptocurrency space was a highlight of the disclosure. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump reported more than $600 million in income for 2024 and declared over $1.6 billion in assets, revealing a business empire that spans high-end real estate, cryptocurrency, global brand licensing, and retail merchandise. 
 
The figures are detailed in a 234-page disclosure filed on June 13, offering a snapshot of his financial status before winning a second term in office.
 

Crypto surge boosts income portfolio

 
Trump’s expanding footprint in the cryptocurrency space was a highlight of the disclosure. He reported $57.3 million in income from World Liberty Financial, where he holds 15.75 billion governance tokens. Additionally, Trump earned $1.2 million from trading cards in the form of NFTs bearing his image. First Lady Melania Trump received over $216,000 from her own NFT line.
 
 
The report also lists Trump’s personal cryptocurrency holdings, including at least $1 million in ethereum. Vice President JD Vance disclosed holding $250,000 in bitcoin.
 

Golf resorts and Mar-a-Lago revenue streams

 
Golf and hospitality remain Trump’s most reliable sources of income. His Florida-based resorts—Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach—along with his private club at Mar-a-Lago, together brought in $217.7 million. Trump National Doral topped the list, generating over $110 million.

Also Read

Donald Trump at military parade

Trump marks birthday with Army parade as 'No Kings' protests sweep US

Putin, Trump

Putin, Trump discuss West Asia, Ukraine talks on phone call, says Kremlin

Iran-Israel war

Nuclear talks with US now 'meaningless', says Iran after Israeli airstrikes

Protest, Immigration Protest

Cities brace for large crowds at anti-Trump 'No Kings' protests across US

White House

US military parade mirrors global traditions across regimes, democracies

 
Across the US, Trump’s golf courses, hotels and restaurants earned $378 million in revenue, plus $22 million in management fees. His international properties in Ireland and Scotland contributed another $38.9 million.
 

Foreign licensing, merchandise

 
Trump’s licensing and royalty businesses also played a major role in 2024. Foreign deals yielded $36 million, with highlights including $5 million from Vietnam, $10 million from India, and over $20 million from Dubai and Oman, largely via Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan.
 
In the US, he earned $1.3 million from sales of the Greenwood Bible, co-branded with singer Lee Greenwood. Other Trump-branded merchandise included Trump Watches ($2.8 million), Trump Sneakers & Fragrances ($2.5 million), and his book Save America, which brought in $3 million.
 

Conservative investments, rising legal liabilities

 
The filing shows a conservative investment approach, focused on fixed-income funds. These include over $50 million in the Schwab Government Money Fund and up to $25 million each in Invesco short-term Treasury instruments and Blue Owl Capital holdings. Equity investments were modest, each capped at $250,000.
 
However, legal troubles cast a shadow over the financial success. Trump acknowledged debts exceeding $50 million related to court rulings involving E. Jean Carroll and the New York attorney general. Two judgments—one for $90 million and another for $350 million plus interest—are noted as “pending appeal.”
 

Campaign-year monetisation

 
The disclosure underscores Trump’s strategy of monetising brand, visibility, and influence during a politically volatile year. Crypto ventures, licensing pacts and merchandise deals contributed significantly to earnings, even as court cases and political scrutiny escalated.
 
First Lady Melania Trump reported over $700,000 in income from just two speaking engagements in 2024, both delivered to the Log Cabin Republicans, further strengthening the Trump family’s revenue streams during the election cycle.

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia's strong ties with Israel, Iran could help it emerge as power broker

Israel strike

Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defence ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage

G7 nations, G7

G7 leaders meet in Canada amid West Asia crisis, US tariff concerns

Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump heads to G7 summit, world leaders show they're not intimidated

Amazon

Amazon to invest $13 bn in Australia's data center infra over five years

Topics : Donald Trump US President Trump Donald Trump administration cryptocurrency golf

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon