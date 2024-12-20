Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 12:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US attorney involved in fraud indictment of Gautam Adani to resign

US attorney involved in fraud indictment of Gautam Adani to resign

He was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and will leave before President-elect Donald Trump takes office January 20

US Attorney Breon Peace

Breon Peace (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Patricia Hurtado
 
Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said he will step down Jan. 10, ending a stint as federal prosecutor that included high-profile cases such as singer R Kelly’s trial for sex-trafficking, a fraud indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and the criminal conviction of a US Congressman.
 
Peace, a 53-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York, said in a statement Wednesday “it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as United States Attorney.” He’ll be replaced as head of the Brooklyn office, known as the Eastern District of New York, by First Assistant US Attorney Carolyn Pokorny, according to the statement.
 
 
He was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and will leave before President-elect Donald Trump takes office January 20.
 
During Peace’s tenure, his office brought and won several big cases. In August, former US Representative George Santos pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds. In October, Genaro Garcia Luna, once Mexico’s top public security official, got more than 38 years in prison for secretly providing protection to “El Chapo” and the Sinaloa drug cartel. Kelly, a hip hop star, was sentenced in 2022 to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Also Read

Adani group

Adani unveils new campaign as it looks to bounce back from US indictment

US flag, US, united states

Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, not yet in office, already a figure in global economic policy

(File Image)

Narrowing of US, Indian 10-year treasury yields to impact FPI inflows

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Suspect in killing of UnitedHealth executive transferred to NYPD custody

 
The Brooklyn office also won major foreign bribery cases: the 2022 conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng for his role in the looting of Malaysian fund 1MDB; the August conviction of former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang for his role in a $2 billion fraud; and the conviction in February of former Vitol Group oil trader Javier Aguilar, who a jury found orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Mexican and Ecuadorian officials.
 
Under Peace, the office also extracted financial penalties from companies. In March, European oil trader Gunvor Group Ltd. agreed to pay than $660 million to resolve US and Swiss charges that it paid bribes to Ecuadorian government officials. The penalty was one of the biggest ever for a commodity trading company.
 
In October, RTX Corp. agreed to pay at least $300 million to settle a US criminal probe into illegal arms exports. In 2023, UBS Group AG agreed to pay $1.44 billion to settle criminal and civil actions to end long-running cases over US mortgage-backed securities, resolving one of the bank’s largest outstanding legal issues as it integrates the acquisition of Credit Suisse.
 
Adani, head of the Adani Group, was indicted in November by Peace’s office for allegedly defrauding US investors by concealing a bribery scheme to win Indian government contracts. Adani said last month he’s working through the legal process “to reconfirm our absolute commitment to world-class regulatory compliance.”
 
Peace, who was a federal prosecutor in the Brooklyn office from 2000 to 2002, did a stint as an acting professor of law at New York University School of Law before returning in 2003 to Cleary Gottlieb, where he specialized in white-collar criminal defense. In 2007, he became the first African American man elected partner at the firm.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Grubhub

Companies that spent billions on M&A now selling at knockdown prices

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia's Prez Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine at annual news conference

US flag, US, united states

US economy grows at 3.1% pace in Q3, upgrade from previous estimate

Wall Street

Wall Street rebounds, dollar stalls as markets digest Fed's slowdown signal

Donald Trump

Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in bind

Topics : Joe Biden United States United States government Donald Trump Gautam Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon