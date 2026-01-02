Friday, January 02, 2026 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / ECB Prez Lagarde hails Bulgaria joining Euro as symbol of Europe's unity

ECB Prez Lagarde hails Bulgaria joining Euro as symbol of Europe's unity

The Balkan nation of 6.4 million people just completed its economic transformation and became the latest country to join the world's biggest currency zone

An information campaign poster ahead of the Euro currency adoption in Sofia

An information campaign poster ahead of the Euro currency adoption in Sofia | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Zoe Schneeweiss and Slav Okov
 
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Bulgaria joining the euro area on Thursday is a testament to Europe’s ability to collaborate and defy international headwinds.  
“The euro is a powerful symbol of what Europe can achieve when we work together, and of the shared values and collective strength that we can leverage to confront the global geopolitical uncertainty that we face at the moment,” she said, welcoming the currency’s 21st member. 
The Balkan nation of 6.4 million people just completed its economic transformation and became the latest country to join the world’s biggest currency zone. It also means the ECB Governing Council increases to 27 policymakers, with Bulgarian Central Bank Governor Dimitar Radev joining the ranks of rate setters.
 

Also Read

tax changes

2026 to bring data, policy, tax changes; labour codes, CBAM to take effectpremium

Friedrich Merz

Germany's Merz tells Europe to assert itself to safeguard peace, prosperity

trade, import, export, container, shipping

EU's carbon tax to kick in from Jan 1, may hurt Indian exporters: GTRI

Oil imports constituted 89 per cent of India's total expenditure on Russian fuels, with coal making up the rest. (Representative Image)

China, EU lead Russian fuel purchases as India suffered despite cutspremium

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Europe to discuss US-led peace push as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise

 
“The euro isn’t merely an economic decision, it isn’t just a currency,” Radev said in a video address. “It is a sign of belonging – that your place is not on the periphery, but within a space of shared rules, trust, and responsibility. A sign that the effort you have made has been recognized and accepted.” 
 
The Bulgarian governor has already been attending ECB gatherings as an observer, and his initial meetings as a full member are unlikely to see much disagreement over monetary policy. The ECB hasn’t cut rates since June, and markets and most economists predict that the period of rate cuts is now over. 
 
Policymakers expect rates to remain at 2 per cent for some time unless there are significant new developments, and a few have hinted that the next move — albeit far off — will be a hike. 
Bulgaria’s switch was meant to crown almost two decades of integration after the country joined the European Union and then finally its Schengen customs-free travel zone. But popular anger over corruption, cronyism and persistent failure to get a viable government has cast a pall over progress. 
 
Indeed, the country has no up-to-date budget, and almost half the population wants to keep the lev.
 
“The euro will bring benefits for the Bulgarian people making payments and travel easier,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “It will bring new opportunities for Bulgarian businesses, allowing them to seize better the advantages of our common single market.”
 
In celebration of Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area, the ECB will illuminate its headquarters for the first 11 days of 2026. The light display, projected onto the riverside façade, symbolizes “the integration and unity of 358 million Europeans who use the euro as their currency,” the Frankfurt-based central bank said.
 

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

At least seven killed as protests over ailing economy widen across Iran

dollars

Dollar makes a soft start to 2026 after sharpest drop in 8 years

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani vows to govern 'expansively and audaciously' as New York City mayor

Boeing

Bangladesh to choose Boeing over Airbus, plans to procure 14 aircraft

Yemen

Saudi Arabia mandates inspection of flights between Aden, UAE: Yemen

Topics : Europe Eurozone Euro European Central Bank European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon