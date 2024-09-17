Business Standard
Home / World News / US charges employee of Chinese aerospace giant for hacking Nasa, military

US charges employee of Chinese aerospace giant for hacking Nasa, military

Song allegedly tried to hack individuals working at major research universities in Georgia and five other states as well as private-sector aerospace companies, according to the statement

AVIC

The US is charging him with 14 counts of wire fraud and 14 counts of aggravated identity theft | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bruce Einhorn
 
An employee of one of China’s most powerful state-owned defence contractors tried to hack NASA, the US military and other targets, according to an indictment announced today by the US attorney in Atlanta.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Song Wu, a Chinese national, attempted to obtain computer software and source code from the space agency, the Air Force, Army and Navy and the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement from the office of Ryan Buchanan, US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Song allegedly tried to hack individuals working at major research universities in Georgia and five other states as well as private-sector aerospace companies, according to the statement.
 

The US is charging him with 14 counts of wire fraud and 14 counts of aggravated identity theft.

The statement identified Song as a 39-year-old who worked as an engineer for Aviation Industry Corp. of China, but didn’t indicate where he is based or if he’s been arrested.

More From This Section

Donald Trump

US elections: Trump tries to regain spotlight after 2nd assassination bid

Boeing

Boeing considers temporary layoffs to save cash during strike by machinists

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump blames Biden and Harris' rhetoric towards him despite his own history

US flag, US, united states

Suspicious packages sent to election officials in at least five US states

medicine, drugs, antibiotics

Antibiotic resistance to claim over 39 mn lives in next 25 years: Lancet


AVIC, a conglomerate that makes drones, stealth jets, fighter helicopters for the People’s Liberation Army, has been the subject of sanctions from the US government for its ties to the Chinese military. The group also produces commercial aircraft and owns stakes in companies in the US including Cirrus Aircraft Ltd., which went public earlier this year.

In April, the Justice Department announced the indictments of two Chinese nationals for allegedly conspiring to illegally export technology, including semiconductor-manufacturing equipment.

Also Read

asteroid

Asteroid 2024 ON not hitting earth but its speed concerning, says Nasa

Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman outside the Dragon capsule

Tech billionaire Isaacman returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

moon, full moon

Nasa to establish Lunar Time Standard to set standard time system for Moon

Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman outside the Dragon capsule

History in making: SpaceX mission crew complete first commercial spacewalk

The position of voyager 1 and voyager 2

Voyaging into eternity: Nasa switches thrusters of probe 24 billion km away

Topics : NASA United States US Military Hacking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon