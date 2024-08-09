They called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo. US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week(Photo: Bloomberg)

US President Joe Biden along with leaders of Egypt, and Qatar have called on Israel and the Hamas movement to resume talks on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. They called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo "to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay," a joint statement dated August 8, 2024, read. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The statement by Biden, the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was released by the White House and is based on the principles outlined by the US President on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

The three countries acting as mediators said that they are prepared to present a "final bridging proposal" of the agreement on ceasefire in Gaza and liberation of Israeli hostages that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.

"The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude," the leaders said.

"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement," they said.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office responding to "the offer of the United States and the mediators," said that Israel will dispatch a delegation to attend negotiations on a ceasefire-for-hostages deal on August 15, Times of Israel reported.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office notes the location of the talks has yet to be finalized after the US-led statement proposed Cairo or Doha, but says the delegation will travel to wherever is decided on "to finalize the details for implementing the framework agreement" as per the Israeli news daily.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have bombed two schools in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.