Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US FTC files case against PepsiCo over exclusive discounts to Walmart

US FTC files case against PepsiCo over exclusive discounts to Walmart

The practices fed high consumer prices by placing at a disadvantage other retailers, from large grocery chains to independent convenience stores, the FTC said

Pepsi

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued PepsiCo on Friday for offering preferential pricing to a large retailer, whom a source familiar with the matter confirmed was Walmart. 
The practices fed high consumer prices by placing at a disadvantage other retailers, from large grocery chains to independent convenience stores, the FTC said. 
"PepsiCo strongly disputes the FTC's allegations, and the partisan manner in which the suit was filed," the company said in a statement. 
The lawsuit filed in New York alleges the soft drink manufacturer violated the Robinson-Patman Act, a law that went largely unenforced for decades by the federal government. 
 
Walmart declined to comment. 
"The FTC's action will help ensure all grocers and other businesses ”no matter the size ” can get a fair shake and compete on the merits of their skill, efficiency, and talent," outgoing FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement. 
The FTC's two Republican commissioners, including Andrew Ferguson, who will chair the commission after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Monday, voted against the case.
 

More From This Section

KP Oli

Nepal's roadmap aims to generate 28,500 MW of electricity by 2035: PM Oli

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says he had good call with China's Xi, discussed trade, TikTok

SpaceX, rocket launch

SpaceX launch accident likely caused by fire, debris trails near Caribbean

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel's security Cabinet recommends Gaza ceasefire, awaits full approval

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

25 Chinese companies may take part in international mining exhibition

Topics : United States PepsiCo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon