Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US govt agencies shut down as Trump-backed funding deal awaits House vote

US govt agencies shut down as Trump-backed funding deal awaits House vote

The funding lapse is likely to be short, with the House returning from a week-long break on Monday and the Republican president fully supporting the spending package

US senate, White house, United states

This is the second time Congress has failed to fund the government since Trump returned to office last year | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Steven T Dennis and Erik Wasson
 
The US government stumbled into a partial shutdown Saturday while waiting for the House to approve a funding deal President Donald Trump worked out with Democrats following a national uproar over Border Patrol agents’ killing of a US citizen in Minneapolis. 
The funding lapse is likely to be short, with the House returning from a week-long break on Monday and the Republican president fully supporting the spending package. Many Americans may not even notice since most federal employees working on weekends, such as military personnel and air traffic controllers, are deemed essential and aren’t furloughed in a shutdown.
 
 
This is the second time Congress has failed to fund the government since Trump returned to office last year. A 43-day shutdown during the autumn was the longest and most disruptive ever, with food aid halted to millions of households, thousands of flights cancelled, and federal workers going without pay for more than a month.
 
This shutdown is more limited since some parts of the government already are fully funded through the Sept 30 end of the federal fiscal year. 

Also Read

Howard Lutnick

New DOJ files show Lutnick planned Epstein island visit, stayed in touch

A woman holds a sign reading “LA melts ICE” alongside other demonstrators carrying a Palestinian flag during a protest against US President Donald Trump's policies on the one-year mark into his second term in office in Los Angeles. New York City Mayo

Journalist Don Lemon charged with civil rights crimes in anti-ICE protest

Satellite image show damage done by US airstrikes over Iran nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, Fordow, Iran, nuclear facility

Satellite photos show activity at Iran nuclear sites amid protest crackdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran ready to make a deal, says Trump as US weighs military options

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump nominates BLS economist Brett Matsumoto to head agency

 
Among them are the Department of Agriculture, so there will be no interruption in food stamps. National parks, veterans’ services and the Justice Department also already have had their funding approved for the year.
 
Still, the affected agencies — which include the Treasury, Defence, Homeland Security, Transportation, Health and Human Services and Labour Departments — will go through the formal process of shutting down, according to a White House Office of Management and Budget memo.
 
“It is our hope that this lapse will be short,” OMB Director Russ Vought wrote in the memo Friday, adding that the administration will be prepared to order the government to reopen as soon as Trump signs a funding bill into law.
 
If the House passes the funding legislation early Monday, operations may be able to reopen that same day, according to an administration official.
 
It’s unclear whether the Bureau of Labour Statistics will delay the release of the monthly jobs report, scheduled for Friday, if there’s a brief government shutdown.
 
The shutdown fight erupted after a US citizen, Alex Pretti, was killed in a confrontation with Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis last weekend. Democrats refused to renew funding for the Homeland Security Department unless new restraints were placed on immigration enforcement.
 
Democrats are seeking requirements that DHS agents use body cameras and obtain judicial warrants. They also want to forbid the masking of agents and stop broad immigration sweeps. 
 
Trump and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal Thursday to fund DHS for two weeks while they continue negotiations over the demands. The rest of the government would be funded through Sept. 30.
 
The Senate approved the funding deal on Friday.
 
Trump has indicated in recent days that he would make changes to his administration’s deportation campaign. The crackdown, according to polls, has grown increasingly unpopular with voters, posing a risk to the Republican Party in the coming midterm elections.

More From This Section

Jeff Bezos (second from left) with fellow passengers after flying into space in the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket on July 20, 2021

Bezos' Blue Origin to halt space tourism flights to focus on moon mission

Jeffrey Epstein

Here's what the latest Epstein documents reveal about his high-profile ties

Donald Trump, Trump

Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other: Trump claims Russia-Ukraine deal close

US-Israel, US Israel flag

US approves $6.67 billion arms sales to Israel, $9 billion to Saudi Arabia

oil refiners

Oil holds near six-month high as investors track US-Iran tensions

Topics : Donald Trump US govt shutdown US government shutdown Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance