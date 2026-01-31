Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other: Trump claims Russia-Ukraine deal close

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) noted that progress was being made toward ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while acknowledging that strained relations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to make peace efforts "difficult".

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult. But I think we're getting very close to getting a settlement." He added, "I think that we have a good chance of getting it settled."

Trump's remarks came a day after he disclosed that he had recently spoken with Putin and requested a temporary halt to attacks on Kyiv and other cities amid extreme winter conditions.

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. "It was very nice. A lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," he added.

Explaining the context of his request, Trump pointed to unusually harsh weather affecting the region. "It's extraordinary. It's not just like cold, it's extraordinary cold. Record setting cold, over there too, they are having the same, it's a big pile of bad weather," he said, drawing a comparison with a cold snap in Washington.

Reiterating his remarks, the US President added, "They've never experienced cold like that. And I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and the various towns for a week. And he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you, it was very nice."

Trump's comments come even as violence continues on the ground. Ukrainian officials on Thursday said three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, while Zelenskyy cautioned that Russia could be preparing for another major assault.

These developments are unfolding ahead of planned US-mediated peace talks expected to take place over the weekend.

Against this backdrop, Russia has invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The proposal follows last week's first trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Speaking to TASS, Peskov said Moscow is being considered as the potential venue for the discussions.

This marks the second consecutive day that senior Kremlin officials have signalled readiness to host Zelenskyy for peace talks. On Wednesday, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Ukraine's leader would be welcome in Moscow if he agrees to meet.

Ushakov also said Russia would ensure Zelenskyy's security and provide all necessary arrangements for the talks should he accept the invitation, according to Russia Today.