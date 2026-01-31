Iran ready to make a deal, says Trump as US weighs military options

US President Donald Trump on Friday indicated that Iran was prepared to enter negotiations to avert potential American military action, even as Tehran maintained that talks cannot proceed under pressure.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump stated, "They do want to make a deal." He also disclosed that a deadline had been set for Iran to begin discussions, though he did not specify the timeframe. "Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens," Trump added, referencing the deployment of a US naval carrier group near Iran.

While Washington signalled readiness for talks, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Tehran's position, indicating that Iran remains open to dialogue with the United States provided discussions are conducted on fair terms, while firmly ruling out any compromise on the country's defence capabilities.

Araghchi said Iran was "ready to begin negotiations if they take place on an equal footing, based on mutual interests and mutual respect", but stressed, "I want to state firmly that Iran's defensive and missile capabilities will never be subject to negotiation." He also made clear that there are currently no plans to meet US officials to restart talks.

The exchange comes amid continued warnings from Trump, who has repeatedly raised the prospect of military action if Iran does not comply with American demands, including restrictions on its nuclear programme and missile development. Iran has warned it would respond to any US strike, while Turkey has offered to step in as a mediator between the two sides.

Against this backdrop, Trump has recently been briefed on a broader and more aggressive range of possible military actions targeting Iran, reported The New York Times. The proposals are designed to inflict deeper damage on Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure or to undermine the authority of the country's supreme leader, reflecting a significant escalation in planning compared with options reviewed earlier this month.

Officials said the measures now under consideration exceed those examined roughly two weeks ago, when the administration was focused on fulfilling Trump's public commitment to halt the killing of protesters by Iranian government security forces and affiliated militias. Those officials spoke "on the condition of anonymity to discuss potential military plans", citing the sensitivity of internal deliberations, reported The New York Times.

The updated menu of options includes scenarios that would place American forces directly on Iranian soil, such as targeted raids against key facilities. Officials noted that the context surrounding these discussions has shifted, as mass protests that swept parts of Iran have been forcefully suppressed, at least for now, by authorities in Tehran.

Earlier, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a stark warning to Iran on Thursday (local time) during a Cabinet meeting, underscoring Trump's forceful military stance as the United States continues to surge warships and air assets across the Middle East amid rising tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Highlighting the seriousness of the threat posed by Iran, Hegseth cautioned Tehran against pursuing nuclear weapons, asserting that "they should not pursue nuclear capabilities, and we will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department."

His remarks formed part of broader comments on US military readiness and deterrence. To illustrate American capability, Hegseth pointed to the recent capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, describing the operation as unparalleled in scale and execution.

"No other military in the world could have executed the most sophisticated, powerful raid--not just in American history--I would say in world history," Hegseth said.

He added that the operation reflected the level of authority granted to US forces under the current administration: "No other president would have been willing to empower those warriors that way." Hegseth said such actions are intended to send a clear message about US resolve globally.

The developments follow a post by Trump on Truth Social, in which he said a large US naval force, described as a "massive armada" led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, was moving toward Iran. He urged Tehran to return to negotiations and called for an agreement barring nuclear weapons development.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS," Trump wrote, warning that "time is running out" and that if Iran does not comply, the next attack "will be far worse" than prior strikes.

Trump also referenced past US military action, including a June 2025 campaign in which American forces struck multiple Iranian nuclear facilities in coordination with Israel, an operation Washington said significantly set back Tehran's nuclear capabilities.