US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's military regime three years after coup

The US reiterated its call for the Myanmar military to change course and create space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue towards a future democratic Myanmar

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military regime, three years after the military coup.
The country has designated four individuals and two entities linked to Myanmar's military regime.
"We are taking this action to target the regime's sources of revenue which support military activities against civilians. The action also targets those who provide material and support for the production of arms in Burma (Myanmar)," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Since the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, the country's military has continued to carry out a campaign of violence and repression against the people of Myanmar.
The military has conducted airstrikes that have killed hundreds of civilians. Regime forces have burned tens of thousands of homes across the country and displaced almost 2.6 million people, Miller said.
"There is pervasive discrimination against members of religious and ethnic groups, leaving vulnerable groups, including Rohingya, facing horrific conditions. Many political figures remain unjustly imprisoned by the regime, with some facing life in jail or execution. As a result of the regime's actions, people across the country lack access to physical security, medical care, and education," the US State Department spokesperson said.
The US reiterated its call for the Myanmar military to change course and create space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue towards a future democratic Myanmar.
"We also call on the international community to increase support for the broad range of political, ethnic, and religious stakeholders seeking a credible and inclusive democratic process to elect a representative government in Burma (Myanmar)," Miller said.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

