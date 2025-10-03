Friday, October 03, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US judge delays Harvard funding case for a week amid govt shutdown

US judge delays Harvard funding case for a week amid govt shutdown

US District Judge Allison Burroughs has already ruled in favour of Harvard in the case, declaring last month that the government had unlawfully sought to terminate research grants

Harvard, Harvard University

The Trump administration had asked for an indefinite pause during the shutdown. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Miles J. Herszenhorn
 
A federal judge in Boston agreed to a one-week delay in the Trump administration’s legal fight with Harvard University over more than $2 billion in research funding, after US Department of Justice lawyers cited challenges tied to the government shutdown.
 
US District Judge Allison Burroughs has already ruled in favour of Harvard in the case, declaring last month that the government had unlawfully sought to terminate research grants over the administration’s allegations that the university had not done enough to combat campus antisemitism. She has yet to issue a final judgment, but had asked for a status report by Friday on any potential objections to her ruling.
 
 
The Trump administration had asked for an indefinite pause during the shutdown, but Burroughs on Thursday only agreed to a delay in filing the status report until Oct. 10, according to a court filing. She said the government can renew its motion for postponement by that date. 

Also Read

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass

Trump admin asks judge to pause Harvard funding case amid govt shutdown

Banners on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge

US escalates scrutiny of Harvard with debarment move, funding in jeopardy

Banners on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge

Trump admin threatens further sanctions on Harvard in escalating fight

The Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island

Trump's Ivy League deals likely to funnel cash into US trade schools

Harvard University

Trump admin moves to restore Harvard funding, but money not flowing yet

 
In their filing Wednesday, government lawyers cited their inability to work on civil litigation during the shutdown, and asked that “all current deadlines for the parties be extended” for the duration of the funding lapse. 
 
The government’s request for postponement came one day after President Donald Trump said the administration had nearly reached a $500 million deal with Harvard to resolve the months-long conflict by “operating trade schools.” After Trump made his comments in the White House on Tuesday, Harvard officials did not respond to a request for comment or offer any indication that a settlement agreement was imminent. 
 
A spokesman for the university declined to comment on the request for a pause in the case. According to the government filing, Harvard’s lawyers have agreed to the pause. 
 
However, the Harvard chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which also sued the administration, opposed the motion. In a filing Thursday, the chapter said pausing the case is “unwarranted and would needlessly delay entry of final judgment.” 
 
The AAUP lawyers urged Burroughs to deny the US request and enter a final judgment, adding that talks between the parties over implementation issues had already stalled prior to the government shutdown. 
 
The Harvard faculty plaintiffs are not involved in the negotiations between the university and the Trump administration over a potential settlement.
 
The federal government shutdown began Wednesday morning after Republican and Democratic lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill before the start of the new fiscal year.
 
The case is Harvard v. US Department of Health and Human Services, 25-cv-11048, US District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).
   

More From This Section

Boeing 777

Boeing 777X first flight delayed to 2027, driving billions in charges

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin praises Trump but warns US over supplies of missile to Ukraine

Israel attacks on Gaza

Israeli strikes kill 57 in Gaza as Hamas considers Trump's plan to end war

Kamiya, center, with other parliament members from the Sanseito party

Japan's ruling party faces crisis as far-right Sanseito gains influence

United Nations

UN grants travel ban exemption for Afghan FM to visit India from Oct 9-16

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard Harvard University US govt shutdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon