US officials to visit Pakistan in Dec to discuss Afghanistan, other issues

Islamabad has been continuously blaming Kabul for rising terrorist attacks and usage of Afghan oil to carry out attacks in its neighbouring country

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
United States officials will visit Pakistan in December to hold consultations about several issues including the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, according to Geo News.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the two countries are also exchanging visits in a bid to speed up the consultation process.
She further said that important US officials are visiting Pakistan over the coming days, according to Geo News.
Islamabad has been continuously blaming Kabul for rising terrorist attacks and usage of Afghan oil to carry out attacks in its neighbouring country.
Earlier in November, two civilians were killed while 10, including three soldiers, sustained injuries after an Afghan suicide bomber attacked a security forces convoy, according to Geo News.
Moreover, Pakistan continues to deport illegal Afghan citizens from the country citing a rise in terror attacks in the country.
US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes is set to visit Pakistan from December 4 to 6, according to an official statement.
According to the US State Department, Noyes will meet with senior government officials, as well as non-governmental and international organisation partners.
During her visit, Noyes will discuss shared efforts to protect vulnerable individuals and accelerate the safe, efficient relocation and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US immigration pipeline.
Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Baloch said that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will be visiting the country from December 7 to 9 while US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst will pay a visit from December 9 to 12, reported Geo News.
"These visits are a part of the ongoing negotiations with the US on several issues, including the situation in Afghanistan," Baloch said, stressing that the discussions will not be limited to the concerns of Afghanistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan United States Afghanistan

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

