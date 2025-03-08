Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US poised to order more companies to cease operations in Venezuela

US poised to order more companies to cease operations in Venezuela

Stopping the companies from working in Venezuela will be a blow to the nation's beleaguered economy, putting pressure on Maduro as Trump pushes for a deal over democratic reforms

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President

Maduro downplayed the impact of Chevron being forced to end its Venezuela operations, saying 'output will not even fall one liter or barrel'

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News
  The Trump administration is preparing to force more companies to stop working in Venezuela, increasing pressure on President Nicolas Maduro after ordering Chevron Corp. to end operations there, according to people familiar with the matter.  
Officials have told companies including French oil producer Etablissements Maurel & Prom SA and an asphalt company run by Florida oil tycoon Harry Sargeant they’ll have 30 days to end operations in Venezuela once the US revokes their waivers to operate there without running afoul of sanctions, the people said. The US Treasury could initiate the process as soon as Friday, one person said.
 
 
Stopping the companies from working in Venezuela will be a blow to the nation’s beleaguered economy, putting pressure on Maduro as Trump pushes for a deal over democratic reforms and accepting more migrants from the US. The Treasury Department told Chevron earlier this week to wrap up in Venezuela by April 3, much less than the normal six-month wind-down period.  
 
Venezuela’s economy depends heavily on oil. Chevron and other smaller companies that have been granted permission from Washington to operate there have been crucial engines of growth as Venezuela’s own state oil company is in tatters after years of underinvestment. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump revokes oil permit, Chevron license in Venezuela in blow to Maduro

deportation

Venezuela sends planes to US to return migrants, signalling improving ties

US immigraton scam, scam, justice

Court allows to block Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President

Trump admin to seize Venezuelan prez's 2nd plane held in Dominican Republic

deportation

Trump admin ends temporary deportation protection for 350,000 Venezuelans

 
The Trump administration has multiple advisers and officials with different views on how to approach Venezuela, and it’s possible the president could change course at the last minute and allow oil companies to continue working there.
 
Other foreign companies with operations in Venezuela awaiting word on whether the US will revoke their waivers to work there without being subject to sanctions include Spain’s Repsol SA and Italy’s Eni SpA.
 
The Treasury Department and Venezuela’s information ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. 
 
Joint operations between Chevron and Petroleos de Venezuela SA have contributed a quarter of the Maduro regime’s total revenue in 2023 and 2024, according to an estimate from the Caracas-based consultancy Ecoanalítica. Without Chevron, Venezuela’s economy could shrink by as much as 7.5 per cent this year, according to the Finance Observatory, an opposition-led research group.
 
A Trump adviser, Rick Grenell, visited Maduro in January to restart direct talks, leading to the release of six US prisoners and the restart of deportation flights. Since then, 166 Venezuelan migrants have been returned from the US, with last plane arriving in Caracas on Feb. 20. 
 
Maduro downplayed the impact of Chevron being forced to end its Venezuela operations, saying “output will not even fall one liter or barrel.” 

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk to face questioning in lawsuit over Twitter buyout flip-flop

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens Russia with sanctions until Ukraine peace agreed

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump writes to Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei to negotiate nuke deal

Nasdaq

Nasdaq joins exchanges seeking to offer 24-hour equities trading

diversity, equity, inclusion, jobs, US job data, US jobs, jobs in US

US adds 151,000 jobs in February, unemployment surges to reach 4.1%

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela Nicolas Maduro President Nicholás Maduro Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon