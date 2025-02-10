Business Standard

Court allows to block Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said more than 8,000 people have been arrested in immigration enforcement actions since Trump's January 20 inauguration

A message seeking comment was left for US Customs and Immigration Enforcement | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Albuquerque
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

A federal court on Sunday blocked the Trump administration from sending three Venezuelan immigrants held in New Mexico to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba as part of the president's immigration crackdown.

In a legal filing earlier in the day, lawyers for the men said the detainees "fit the profile of those the administration has prioritized for detention in Guantanamo, i.e. Venezuelan men detained in the El Paso area with (false) charges of connections with the Tren de Aragua gang."  It asked a US District Court in New Mexico for a temporary restraining order blocking their transfer, adding that the mere uncertainty the government has created surrounding the availability of legal process and counsel access is sufficient to authorize the modest injunction.

 

During a brief hearing, Judge Kenneth J Gonzales granted the temporary order, which was opposed by the government, said Jessica Vosburgh, an attorney for the three men.

"It's short term. This will get revisited and further fleshed out in the weeks to come," Vosburgh told The Associated Press.

A message seeking comment was left for US Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The filing came as part of a lawsuit on behalf of the three men filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, and Las Americas Immigrant Advisory Center.

The Tren de Aragua gang originated in a lawless prison in the central Venezuelan state of Aragua more than a decade ago and has expanded in recent years as millions of desperate Venezuelans fled President President Nicols Maduro 's rule and migrated to other parts of Latin America or the US

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said last week that flights of detainees had landed at Guantanamo. Immigrant rights groups sent a letter Friday demanding access to people who have been sent there, saying the base should not be used as a legal black hole.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that more than 8,000 people have been arrested in immigration enforcement actions since Trump's January 20 inauguration.

Trump has vowed to deport millions of the estimated 11.7 million people in the US illegally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

