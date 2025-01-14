Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Six EU countries call for lowering of G7 price cap on Russian oil

Six EU countries call for lowering of G7 price cap on Russian oil

Price caps on Russian seaborne crude as well as refined petroleum products were set by G7 countries to curb Moscow's revenues from oil trade

Oil

The price cap maximum prices have not changed since December 2022 and February 2023. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Six European Union countries on Monday called on the European Commission to lower the $60 per barrel price cap put on Russian oil by G7 countries, arguing it would reduce Moscow's revenues to continue the war in Ukraine while not causing a market shock. 
Price caps on Russian seaborne crude as well as refined petroleum products were set by G7 countries to curb Moscow's revenues from oil trade and in this way limit the country's ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. 
"Measures that target revenues from the export of oil are crucial since they reduce Russia's single most important income source," Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia said in a letter to the EU executive arm. 
 
"We believe now is the time to further increase the impact of our sanctions by lowering the G7 oil price cap," it said. 
The G7 price cap was set at $60 per barrel of Russian crude and for petroleum products at a maximum of $100 per barrel of premium-to-crude products and $45 per barrel for discount-to-crude products. 

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple's revamped app fees draw increased EU scrutiny under big tech rules

apple, apple logo

Apple fights $1.8 bn app store lawsuit in UK on abuse of dominant position

European Union, EU

EU ministers consider easing sanctions on Syria at meeting later in January

Meta

Meta allows Facebook Marketplace users to browse eBay amid trial in EU

World Human Rights Day 2024

India, EU discuss protecting human rights in 11th dialogue meet in Delhi

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said imposing and enforcing price caps were a critical factor in dealing with Russia. 
"There is a clear correlation between the price of energy carriers and the level of Russian belligerence," Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. 
"The export of energy is the main source of war financing for the Kremlin. The higher the price of oil, the greater the number of weapons and aggressive intentions in Russia. The lower the price of oil is, the closer peace will be." 
The price cap maximum prices have not changed since December 2022 and February 2023 when they were introduced while Russian crude prices on the market were below that level on average in 2023 and 2024. 
"The international oil market is better supplied today than in 2022, reducing the risk a lower price cap will cause a supply shock," the letter of the six countries said. 
"In view of limited storage capacity and its outsized dependence on energy exports for revenue Russia has no alternative to continue oil exports even at a substantially lower price," the letter said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

President Biden names nuclear-powered aircraft carriers after Clinton, Bush

North Korea-South Korea flag

N Korea launches projectile toward eastern waters in year's second launch

China Taiwan

Taiwan reports 10 Chinese aircraft, 4 navy vessels near its territory

Donald Trump, Trump

Greenland open to cooperation with Donald Trump, says Prime Minister Egede

New Glenn rocket, Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to try again to launch New Glenn rocket Tuesday

Topics : European Union Russia Oil production Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon