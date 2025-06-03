Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US pvt firm KKR drops bid to acquire troubled British utility Thames Water

US pvt firm KKR drops bid to acquire troubled British utility Thames Water

The cash-strapped company, which provides water and sewage services to 16 million people in and around London, has teetered on the edge of insolvency under about 19 billion pounds in debt

Thames water

KKR's withdrawal makes it more likely the British government will have to nationalise the company, at least temporarily (Photo: Reuters)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British water and sewage utility Thames Water said on Tuesday that a US investment firm has dropped a rescue bid for the debt-burdened company.

Thames Water said private equity company KKR decided not to make a bid and its status as preferred bidder had lapsed. The utility said it is talking to "senior creditors" about an alternative money-raising plan.

"Whilst today's news is disappointing, we continue to believe that a sustainable recapitalisation of the company is in the best interests of all stakeholders. We will continue to work with our creditors and stakeholders to achieve that goal," Thames Water chairman Arian Montague said.

 

The cash-strapped company, which provides water and sewage services to 16 million people in and around London, has teetered on the edge of insolvency under about 19 billion pounds ($26 billion) in debt. The utility received court approval in March for 3 billion pounds in emergency funding to keep it from falling into government administration.

KKR's withdrawal makes it more likely the British government will have to nationalise the company, at least temporarily.

Also Read

Orange cap winners list

2008 to 2025: Full list of orange cap winners in Indian Premier League

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Over 200 inmates escape Karachi prison after quake panic, 78 recaptured

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 600 pts, Nifty holds 24,550; FACT zooms 17%, RCF up 8%

Bill Gates

Bill Gates pledges bulk of $200 billion fortune to Africa over next 20 yrs

Gautam Adani

Adani Group stocks slide on reports of US probe into Iranian LPG trade

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the government was "monitoring the situation" but "Thames (Water) itself remains stable."  Thames Water is the focus of nationwide anger over sewage spills that have fouled lakes, rivers and beaches at a time when water and sewage companies are hiking bills to modernise aging systems and cope with the demands of climate change and population growth.

Last week, the company was fined almost 123 million pounds ($166 million) for releasing sewage into rivers and streams while paying dividends to its shareholders.

Consumers and politicians have criticised the company, arguing Thames Water created its own problems by paying overly generous dividends to investors and high salaries to executives while failing to invest in pipelines, pumps and reservoirs.

Company executives say the fault lies with regulators, which kept bills too low for too long, starving the company of vital cash to fund improvements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mahathir Mohamad

Ex-Malaysia PM urges stronger Asean ties with China, India to replace US

Israel Flag, Israel

3 soldiers killed in Gaza in deadliest attack since March truce: Israel

World Environment Day 2025

World Environment Day 2025: History, theme, significance and host country

Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico's ruling Morena party set to gain control of SC, show vote tallies

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan spots PLA jets, 10 warships near its waters; one enters ADIZ zone

Topics : Thames river KKR KKR & Co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon