US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails

The company estimated it had assets of $4.4 billion and total debt of $5.2 billion as of late November, according to a court filing. The number of creditors is between 25,001 and 50,000, with BNY Mellon having the biggest unsecured claim of $1.18 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief financial officer, Holly Etlin, will serve as chief restructuring officer to manage the bankruptcy.

US housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 in New Jersey after struggling to restructure debt, putting thousands of jobs on the line.