Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US retailer Target sees disruption of India supplies due to Red Sea crisis

Many retailers around the globe are stocking up on goods and seeking air or rail alternatives in a bid to avoid empty shelves during spring

Imports

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters NEW YORK
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

U.S. retailer Target is experiencing some disruptions of shipments from India and Pakistan, a big region for apparel manufacturing, due to the crisis in the Red Sea, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, calling the effect "minor" overall.
The company has faced delays in receiving some shipments, in line with the extended transit times that vessel operators are seeing, as it works with its shippers to redirect merchandise around the Suez Canal, the source said, adding the extra time and costs associated with re-routing were expected to be minimal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi militia have disrupted trade on one of the world's most important shipping routes, adding between 10 and 15 days to transit times as ships take the safer route around southern Africa.
Many retailers around the globe are stocking up on goods and seeking air or rail alternatives in a bid to avoid empty shelves during spring.
Target is not thinking about using air freight at the moment, though it did so during the pandemic.
Target gets garments, plastic, toys and bath products among other things from suppliers in India and Pakistan, which are important sources for the U.S. retailer, according to its global factory list. These products are typically shipped through the Suez Canal.
While the Suez disruptions mainly affect Asia-to-Europe trade, about 30% of shipments to the U.S. East Coast go through the canal.
Most of Target's products, however, come from China and are shipped directly across the Pacific Ocean to West Coast ports, unaffected by the disruptions in the Middle East.
The company is also not seeing any impacts to spring merchandise, the source said.

Also Read

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Red Sea crisis may push shipping costs by 60%, insurance by 20%: GTRI

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

Houthi rebels drag India into Red Sea crisis

Oil rises as US launches int'l maritime mission to counter Red Sea attacks

Blinken meets Chinese, Japanese diplomats, seeks stability in Taiwan

Chinese exports decline 4.6% after seven years amid economic crisis

Trump ordered to pay The New York Times, its reporters $400K in legal fees

Polling begins in Taiwan, over 19 mn voters to elect President, VP

US sanctions Hong Kong, UAE firms over 'financial support' to Houthi rebels

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shipping industry Global Trade Middle East US Iran tensions Israel-Palestine Palestine refugees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon