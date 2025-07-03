Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US lifts chip software curbs on China, EDA firms begin restoring access

US lifts chip software curbs on China, EDA firms begin restoring access

World's three largest electronic design automation (EDA) firms - Siemens, Synopsys, and Cadence - confirm rollback of US chip curbs on China

Siemens, Synopsys, and Cadence restoring chip access to China

US lifts chip software curbs on China after trade talks in London | Representative image

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States on Thursday rolled back recently imposed export restrictions on advanced chip design software to China, a sign of cooling tensions between the two global economic giants. Major software firms Siemens, Synopsys, and Cadence Design Systems confirmed the development after receiving the heads-up from the US Commerce Department.
 
The US government informed the world’s three largest electronic design automation (EDA) software developers that sales of their products to China would no longer require special approval.
 
California-based Synopsys confirmed the announcement on its website, stating the company had received a letter from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce that export restrictions in relation to China "have now been rescinded, effective immediately".  "Synopsys is working to restore access to the recently restricted products in China. Synopsys is continuing to assess the impact of export restrictions related to China on its business, operating results and financials," the company added.
 
 
State broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported that Siemens also received a formal notification lifting the curbs.
 
Cadence, also headquartered in California, confirmed with the South China Morning Post in an email that the restriction imposed in May had been rescinded. The trio commands more than 80 per cent of China’s EDA market, the report added.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Situation room

India, China to face 500% US tariff? Trump backs Russia sanctions bill

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

China ready to discuss trade tariffs and subsidies with US at WTO

US flag, USA

Fireworks for July 4 safe this year, tariff talks may dim them in future

Nike

Nike to cut China output by 2026 as Trump tariffs threaten $1 billion hit

smartphones

India ramps up Android phone shipments to US & Africa, led by PLI push

 
Meanwhile, All three EDA firms have begun restoring access to affected Chinese clients, with Siemens having already resumed full services, according to CCTV.
 

Background: Chip software curbs and rare earth standoff

The now-lifted export restrictions, introduced in late May, had blocked the sale of critical EDA tools used in semiconductor design. These tools are essential for chips powering consumer electronics, telecom, and defence systems.
 
The curbs were part of a tit-for-tat response to Beijing's tightening of export licences on seven rare earth minerals in April. China controls nearly 90 per cent of global rare earths processing, giving it substantial leverage in the high-tech supply chain.
 
While Washington and Beijing had announced a 90-day trade truce following talks in Geneva, no policy changes had been disclosed until this week, keeping firms in a state of limbo.
 

Trade breakthrough: Rare earths for tech easing

According to CNN, the rollback comes after a follow-up meeting in London, where both sides reached a narrow trade agreement. Under the deal, China agreed to resume rare earth exports to the US under existing licensing channels, while the US agreed to ease curbs on EDA software, chemical ethane, and certain jet engine technologies.
 
While the rollback relieves immediate supply chain constraints, US tariffs on Chinese goods remain in place. Furthermore, the development does not imply any broader changes to the Trump administration's stance on restricting China’s access to technologies with potential military or AI applications.
 
Synopsys said it continues to “assess the impact of export restrictions related to China" amid uncertainty. 

More From This Section

Lee Jae myung, Lee Jae

US trade deal remains unclear: South Korean prez as Trump's deadline looms

boat, boat sinking

4 killed as ferry with 65 people sinks near Bali; 31 rescued, search on

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israeli strikes kill 82 in Gaza, including 38 waiting for aid: Officials

State AI law ban dropped from Trump's tax bill after GOP rift over rules

State AI law ban dropped from Trump's tax bill after GOP rift over rules

Sean 'Diddy' Combs courtroom sketch

Diddy acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted of lesser charges, no bail

Topics : US China trade war US China China US trade BS Web Reports Trump tariffs Siemens

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon