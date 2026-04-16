US rules out renewing exemptions from sanctions on Russian, Iranian oil
On March 5, the US issued a 30-day sanctions waiver to India, permitting it to buy Russian oil despite sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war
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The United States on Wednesday ruled out granting any further exemption from sanctions for the purchase of Russian or Iranian oil.
US Treasury Scott Bessent announced at a press conference at the White House here.
"We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11, so all that has been used," Bessent told reporters here.
On March 5, the US issued a 30-day sanctions waiver to India, permitting it to buy Russian oil despite sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war.
A few days later, the US extended the sanctions waiver to a few other nations. The waiver from sanctions expired on April 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:26 AM IST