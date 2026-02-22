US Secret Service kills man attempting to unlawfully enter Trump's resort

The US Secret Service said on Sunday its agents shot and killed a man in his 20s after he tried to unlawfully enter a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is currently in Washington.

The man was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, the agency said, adding that he was observed at the resort's north gate around 1:30 a.m. EST (0630 GMT).

The suspect's intentions at the resort are unclear.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States is facing a spike in political violence. In 2024, Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach. Melissa Hortman, a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was shot and killed in June 2025 along with her husband. Months later, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was also assassinated.