Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.60%)
19232.10 -115.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
5623.65 + 24.60
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
39088.60 + 11.05
Nifty Bank (-0.39%)
44060.75 -171.85
Heatmap

US state of Georgia officially declares October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'

"The vibrant Hindu American community has contributed tremendously to the vitality of the State of Georgia by enriching the lives of its citizens," the proclamation dated August 23 read

US state of Georgia officially declares October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'

"This was made possible by the untiring dedication of our friends at the Hindus of Georgia PAC. Hinduism has contributed greatly to the cultural milieu of America," the Hindu group said

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US state of Georgia has officially declared October as the "Hindu Heritage Month" to acknowledge the contributions of the vibrant Hindu-American community in the state.
In a proclamation, Governor Brian Kemp declared October as the 'Hindu Heritage' month. It said that the Hindu heritage will be celebrated by focusing on its culture and the diverse spiritual traditions rooted in India.
"The vibrant Hindu American community has contributed tremendously to the vitality of the State of Georgia by enriching the lives of its citizens," the proclamation dated August 23 read.
CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America), a Hindu advocacy group in the US also welcomed the move and thanked Governor Kemp for recognising the Hindu community which is a significant contributor to diverse sectors.
"This was made possible by the untiring dedication of our friends at the Hindus of Georgia PAC. Hinduism has contributed greatly to the cultural milieu of America," the Hindu group said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier this year, the Georgia Assembly passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, making it the first American State to take such a legislative measure.

Also Read

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations

Trump could soon be indicted in Georgia over election manipulation case

Georgia suspect in 4 killings fatally shot, 2 officers hurt in exchange

Georgia legislature passes resolution condemning Hinduphobia in US

Trump to surrender at Georgia jail on charges to overturn 2020 election

UK PM Sunak appoints Grant Shapps as new defence minister in mini reshuffle

England to be offer world-first seven-minute cancer treatment injection

US approves funding for first-ever transfer of military equipment to Taiwan

US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov will attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

Condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution noted the Hindu community's contributions of Yoga, ayurveda, meditation, food, music, and arts in enriching the cultural fabric of American society and enhancing the lives of millions.
While CoHna acknowledged the recognition by Georgia, it expressed dissatisfaction over the anti-caste discrimination bill passed by the California State Assembly this week.
"It is gratifying to see Georgia recognise the contribution of Hindu-Americans and Hinduism at the same time that California is targeting us with #SB403," CoHNA wrote on X.
The bill passed by the California Assembly seeks to combat caste discrimination and strengthen protections for marginalised communities across the state.
According to the Hindu American Foundation, Hindu Heritage Month (HHM) is a global movement highlighting Hinduism as a tradition and its contributions to human society.
October is significant because it is the birth month of Mahatma Gandhi and is often when major Hindu holidays such as Navaratri and Diwali are celebrated.
While Hinduism is the third-largest religion in the world with one billion devotees across the globe, approximately three million reside in the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindu United States Georgia

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon