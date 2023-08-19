Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

US summit with Japan, South Korea focused on 'Anti-China Policy': Report

The move comes after nearly a year of increased testing by North Korea of new types of ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, which it says are intended to counter the threat posed by US forces

us china, us flag, china flag

Chinese and US flags (Source: Reuters) File photo

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The trilateral summit among Japan, South Korea and the US held here focused on accelerating the Anti-China policy and also attempted to boost the domestic standing of two pro-US leaders in East Asia that Washington finds useful, Sputnik reported on Friday.
Sputnik reported that the three countries at the summit aimed at building a new military bloc against China and the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The move comes after nearly a year of increased testing by North Korea of new types of ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, which it says are intended to counter the threat posed by US forces, and which the US calls provocative.
On Friday, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, in a joint statement, condemned the "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" of China and expressed stern opposition against any attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific.
After the first-ever trilateral summit between the three countries held in the US, a joint statement was released titled 'The Spirit of Camp David' expressing support for their collective alliance.
The three nations expressed commitment to expanding cooperation trilaterally and raising shared ambition to a new horizon across domains and across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Also Read

US, Japan, S Korea agree on new security pledge ahead of Camp David summit

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

ASEAN members acknowledge India's active and positive contribution: Envoy

US-Philippines 'ironclad' partners amid China tension, says Biden

China, Japan trade accusations over infringement on maritime territory

Will return soon: Afghan envoy to India after 'missing' reports

Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden for first time since war with Russia

Pakistan Election Commission defends move to delay polls beyond 90 days

US to sell Australia missile systems in deal valued at $975 million

Taylor Swift's Eras tour to become highest grossing tour of all time?

Additionally, the joint declaration by US, Japan and South Korea expressed shared concerns over Chinese actions in supporting unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, as well as their strong opposition to any unilateral actions by Beijing aimed at changing the existing situation in the Indo-Pacific waters.
They also opposed the militarization of reclaimed features; the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels and coercive activities, and further expressed concern about illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.
The three countries also reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing that the basic positions on Taiwan remain unchanged, and they called for peaceful resolutions to cross-Strait matters.
They also announced holding the first trilateral meeting between the finance ministers and launching a new commerce and industry ministers track that will meet annually. An annual Trilateral Indo-Pacific Dialogue will also be launched to coordinate the implementation of Indo-Pacific approaches and to continually identify new areas for common action.
Expressing support for the ASEAN-led regional architecture, the three countries affirmed commitment to working closely with ASEAN partners to support robust implementation and mainstreaming of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
US, Japan and South Korea also reaffirmed the commitment towards "complete denuclearization" by North Korea in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
The three countries added that in addition to the security partnership, they will also maintain focus on building robust cooperation in the economic security and technology spheres.
"We are fully committed to continuing to eliminate barriers to economic participation and build diverse, accessible, and inclusive economies in which all our people-including women and marginalized groups-can succeed. We will work to further strengthen our people-to-people ties, including among our young people and students," the joint statement further read.
They also stated that the trilateral summit marks a "new chapter" in their relationship and the three countries depart from Camp David with a "shared resolve and optimism for the future".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA China US trade South Korea

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon