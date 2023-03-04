ASEAN members acknowledge India's active and positive contribution: Envoy

India's active and positive contribution to numerous ASEAN-led mechanisms over the years has been repeatedly acknowledged by the Southeast Asian member nations and other countries, High Commissioner P Kumaran has said.

India has deep cultural ties linkages with countries which has been strengthened in recent years with vibrant economic engagement and a growing sense of shared future, he said on Friday at a reception held on board the ICGS Samudra Paheredar, which paid a three-day visit to Singapore's Changi Naval Base.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional grouping that aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its ten members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

During the ICGS Samudra Paheredar's stay here, the 123 crew members of the pollution control vessel have had very constructive engagement with the experts and professionals in the sea who themselves have been at the forefront of spearheading the clean and green initiatives of Singapore, noted Kumaran.

We believe that such professional engagements have exposure and help improve cooperation and understanding for joint missions in coastal patrolling and responses to maritime incidents, he said.

The High Commissioner also welcomed 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on board who travelled as mascots of Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan aimed at promoting the clean waterway environment and spreading the message to future generations.

Robin Goh, International Cooperation head at Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) led his officers to reception on board Samudra Paheredar.

"In today's ever-changing maritime domain, it is important that enforcement agencies like SPCG and the Indian Coast Guard continue to collaborate closely in ensuring the safety and security of our waters, Goh said.

SPCG looks forward to strengthening this friendship and collaboration with our friends from the Indian coast guard, he added.

We hope the officers have gained a good insight into SPCG operations, training methodology and facilities.

It is a testament to the strong friendship and bilateral relationship between both agencies, said Goh.

Welcoming guests on board his vessel, DIG Pramod Pokhriyal said the Singapore visit was to promote Indian professionalism in terms of shipbuilding and to exhibit how India and the Indian Coast Guard are deeply concerned about the maritime environment.

He underlined the importance of Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan to keep our water bodies and ocean clean.

He further shared that the recently announced Regional Maritime Pollution Centre in Chennai aims to deal with marine pollution in the entire Asian region and train the country's response to marine pollution.

We know that Singapore is a highly committed nation in respect of environmental protection and has various initiatives for safeguarding the marine environment," Pokhriyal said.

We really hope this visit will not only provide us with a memorable and insightful experience but also enhance and deepen our ties in years to come. We look forward to more such interactions with a vision of making this world an even more beautiful, peaceful and lively place to stay.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar arrived here on March 1 from Campbell Bay and sailed on Saturday for Cambodia.

