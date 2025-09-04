Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US government moves Supreme Court to uphold Trump's tariff powers

US government moves Supreme Court to uphold Trump's tariff powers

The Trump administration seeks to overturn an appeals court ruling that termed its tariffs illegal, urging the Supreme Court to affirm presidential power to impose import taxes

President Donald Trump claims that the denial of tariff authority would expose our nation to trade retaliation without effective defenses and thrust America back to the brink of economic catastrophe.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against an appeals court ruling that termed tariffs imposed by the government illegal.
 
The administration is seeking to reverse the ruling and has urged the Supreme Court to rule that the President has the power to impose import taxes under federal law, the Associated Press reported.

Appeals court ruling

 
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, while calling the imposition of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) illegal, gave the government time till October 14 to file a petition for a writ of certiorari in the Supreme Court. The Trump administration filed the petition on Wednesday.
 

“The President and his Cabinet officials have determined that the tariffs are promoting peace and unprecedented economic prosperity, and that the denial of tariff authority would expose our nation to trade retaliation without effective defences and thrust America back to the brink of economic catastrophe," the appeal stated, as quoted by The Washington Post.

Tariffs as foreign policy tool

The filing noted that under IEEPA, six key trading partners along with the 27-member European Union (EU) had already struck framework agreements with the US, accepting tariff terms tilted in Washington’s favour and committing around $2 trillion in purchases and investments in the American economy.
 
According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, tariffs have ranked among the US’s foremost foreign policy priorities in recent months. Lifting them could cause serious diplomatic embarrassment, invite retaliation, and derail negotiations, thereby weakening efforts to safeguard national security and economic stability.
 
The appeal also said that the appeals court decision cast uncertainty upon ongoing foreign negotiations pursued through tariffs over the past five months, jeopardising both agreed framework deals and continuing talks.
 

Tariffs on India over Russian oil

 
The appeal further noted that tariffs were imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil, as part of measures to address the national emergency arising from Russia’s war in Ukraine. It described this as a “crucial aspect” of Trump’s push for peace in the war-torn country.
 
The administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a penalty for importing Russian oil. Washington has alleged that India’s purchases are helping Russia sustain its war in Ukraine. New Delhi has repeatedly rejected the accusation, saying its imports are based on national energy needs and were encouraged by the US after the conflict began.
 
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to take up the case and hear arguments in early November.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

