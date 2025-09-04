Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No more visas for Indians, say Trump supporters: 'America is full'

No more visas for Indians, say Trump supporters: 'America is full'

Charlie Kirk and Ron DeSantis attack Indian H-1B workers as US trade talks hint at more visas. Indian professionals push back, citing tax, jobs, and innovation impact

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday reignited the American immigration debate by asserting that the country should stop issuing more visas to Indian nationals.
 
“America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first,” Kirk wrote on X.
 
His comments followed speculation that expanded visa quotas for Indian professionals may be discussed in upcoming US-India trade talks.
 
Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoed similar sentiments during an interview with Fox News. He called the H-1B programme a “total scam”, alleging that it enables companies to replace Americans with cheaper labour, predominantly from India.
 
 
“Most of them (H-1Bs) are from one country, India, there’s a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system,” DeSantis said. He claimed American workers are often made to train their replacements before being laid off.

DeSantis questioned the rationale behind bringing in foreign workers amid rising automation. “Artificial intelligence is already displacing young American workers. Why should we be importing foreign workers when we have our own people that we need to take care of?” he said.
 
He added that companies were “laying off large numbers of Americans while also hiring new H-1B workers and renewing existing H-1B visas.”
 
Advocates say the programme fills vital gaps
 
The American Immigration Council, based in Washington DC, released a fact sheet in October 2024 refuting claims that immigrant workers displace native-born employees. The council said that the two groups “complement each other in the labour market rather than competing for the exact same jobs”.
 
It also noted that immigrants start new businesses, spend and invest their wages locally, and contribute to innovation and long-term growth.
 
Pushback from Indian professionals
 
A user identifying as an H-1B visa holder responded to Kirk’s post, arguing that Indian workers contribute far more than is acknowledged. “H-1B employees from India are more than just ‘foreigners taking jobs’,” the user said, adding that many contribute “millions of dollars” annually to the US system through taxes, despite not receiving federal benefits.
 
“We buy homes, rent apartments, invest in properties, and pay taxes—yet we don’t receive any unemployment benefits, social security, or federal assistance in return,” the user posted. They also said that Indian visa holders support “local companies, schools, and neighbourhoods” and have “incredibly low” crime rates.
 
Indian professionals don’t appear in the American workforce overnight. Tens of thousands begin as students in US universities, largely in science, technology, engineering and healthcare. Their tuition fees help sustain research funding and graduate programmes.
 
The American Immigration Council, a Washington DC-based advocacy group affiliated with the American Immigration Lawyers Association, has also consistently pushed back against such criticism. 
 
Restricting work visas, American Immigration Council warns, could lead to:
 
< A drop in graduate enrolments in STEM fields
< A shrinking pool of trained workers
< More Indian talent moving to Canada, Europe, or Australia
 
This would affect not just students but also institutions that rely on international talent to stay competitive globally.
 
Beyond employment: The economic reality
 
The argument that foreign workers take American jobs overlooks broader effects on the economy.
 
< Skilled immigrants often create new roles by driving innovation
< Indian professionals are founders, executives and taxpayers
< Many anchor firms across the Fortune 500 and fast-growing startups
 
Without this workforce, companies could shift investment and research overseas.
 
Earlier this year, Meta announced its Superintelligence Lab, a new AI research unit staffed entirely by immigrants. The 11-member team includes experts from India, China, South Africa, the UK and Australia—all with degrees from US universities and previous stints at firms like OpenAI and DeepMind.
 
“Meta’s Superintelligence Lab, led entirely by immigrant researchers, is the practical reality we needed to see. AI innovation is truly going borderless and India continues to serve as a strong hub of ready talent,” said Praneet Singh, AVP – University Partnership at upGrad.
 
Singh added that while Indian talent is ready, visa policy remains a bottleneck. “Despite policy shifts like STEM OPT extensions and improved green card processing, visa constraints and bureaucratic uncertainties continue to slow down global movement,” he said.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

