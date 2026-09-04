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Home / World News / US targets three Turkey-based entities with Iran-related sanctions

US targets three Turkey-based entities with Iran-related sanctions

The entities targeted are Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi, Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi, and Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to force Iran back to talks

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to force Iran back to talks

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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The United States (US) Treasury Department issued new Iran-related sanctions on Friday, targeting three Turkey-based entities, according to the department’s website.
 
The entities targeted are Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi, Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi, and Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi.
 
The Treasury Department also issued a license to allow the wind down of transactions with the sanctioned entities.
 
The action is the latest in the Trump administration’s campaign to economically pressure Tehran six months into Washington’s war with Iran, which has pushed energy prices higher worldwide.
 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who last month announced an “economic onslaught” against Iran’s financial links, has said Washington is seeking to force Tehran back to the negotiating table.
 
 
Last week, Washington moved to cut off Egyptian lender Banque Misr’s branches in the United Arab Emirates from US dollar transactions over their dealings with Iran. In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, Bessent said the Treasury Department was likely to roll out new secondary sanctions every week, initially focusing on banks, as part of a broader campaign to intensify economic pressure on Iran.
  

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Topics : United States Turkey Iran

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:21 PM IST