World News / 'Will relocate them to beautiful areas of Middle East': Trump on Gaza plan

'Will relocate them to beautiful areas of Middle East': Trump on Gaza plan

Donald Trump had proposed US control over Gaza, pledging reconstruction and economic revival; Netanyahu calls it a 'historic shift' that could reshape the region's future

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

US President Donald Trump described the Gaza Strip as “essentially a demolition site”, and that he would relocate the people of Gaza to “beautiful areas of the Middle East”. In an interview given to Fox News, the US President said “practically, no building is livable in the whole Gaza Strip.”
 
He proposed relocating the Palestinian population, saying, “I say we go and knock them down. No Hamas, there is nobody there... We move them into beautiful areas of the Middle East.” He suggested Egypt and Jordan as possible relocation sites, saying, “We will build beautiful communities for the 1.9 million people, beautiful communities, safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, all of the dangerous things.”
 
 
On being asked if the Palestinians would have the right to return, Trump dismissed the possibility, saying, “No, they wouldn’t because they would have much better housing. And if they plan to return, it would be years before it could happen, because it is not habitable.”
 
He also expressed confidence in securing agreements with regional governments, stating, “I think I could make a deal with Jordan. I think I could make a deal with Egypt. We would give them billions and billions of dollars a year.”
 

Trump proposes ‘control’ of Gaza  

Last week, Trump announced his plans to take control of Gaza, emphasising economic redevelopment as a key strategy for the region’s revival.  

Trump said that his administration would spearhead reconstruction efforts, aiming to generate employment and improve living conditions in the war-affected area, according to Al Jazeera.  
 
“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it,” Trump said at the White House following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He further outlined plans to clear debris, remove unexploded ordnance, and address security concerns in the region.  
 
Trump hinted at a sustained US role in Gaza’s governance, calling the decision a significant one. “This was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent,” the US President said. 
“I think you will make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable. And I think the entire world – representatives from all over the world will be now – Palestinians also, Palestinians will live there,” he said.   
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s proposal, suggesting it could significantly alter the region’s future.  “It’s worth paying attention to this… something that could change history,” Netanyahu remarked while speaking alongside Trump at the White House.  

Topics : Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

