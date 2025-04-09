Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US plans to deploy long-range drones near Taiwan: Japan's defence minister

US plans to deploy long-range drones near Taiwan: Japan's defence minister

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said the security environment around the country was becoming increasingly severe

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Japan

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani at the ceremony to celebrate the formation of the Self-Defense Force Maritime Transport Group in Japan. (Photo: X | @ModJapan_jp)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said on Tuesday that the United States military is set to deploy long-range surveillance drones in Japan’s Okinawa region, close to Taiwan, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).
 
He said the American high-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) MQ-4C Triton drones that will be stationed in Okinawa region would enhance the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the US-Japan defence alliance.
 
Speaking to reporters, Nakatani said the security environment surrounding Japan was becoming increasingly severe. 

Drones to be stationed at Kadena Air Base

He added that several Triton drones would be stationed at the US Kadena Air Base on Okinawa’s main island in the coming weeks to bolster intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities in the region.
 

The MQ-4C is a ‘high-altitude, long-endurance’ aircraft that can operate for over 24 hours and cover a range of 7,400 nautical miles (13,700km), SCMP report said citing MQ-4C's producer Northrop Grumman.
 
According to the report, tensions have risen in recent years as Beijing has stepped up military pressure on Taiwan, conducting drills that analysts say could be precursors to a possible attempt to take control of the self-ruled island. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification.
 
Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. However, the report said, Washington opposes any attempt to seize the island by force and remains committed to supplying it with weapons.
 
The report said approximately 54,000 US military personnel are deployed across Japan, with a significant concentration in Okinawa.
 

Japan eyes deeper Nato engagement

Earlier, on Tuesday, Japan expressed interest in participating in the Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) command for its Ukrainian mission based in Germany in what would be a major boost in ties with the largely European alliance. Nakatani announced this during talks with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte in Tokyo. After providing the war-torn country with defence equipment and support, Japan now wants to join Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, or NSATU, headquartered at a US base in the German town of Wiesbaden.

Topics : Japan United States Defence news Taiwan

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

