Countries await response from White House amid Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Countries await response from White House amid Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Citing an official, the report noted that while they have been trying to reach the Trump admin, many of those officials are either not responding or are unwilling to do anything beyond listening

Another official added that none of these officials from the Trump administration ‘have a mandate’ to negotiate talks | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi
US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, announced on April 2, come into effect today. Trump and his officials are now negotiating with trading partners to reduce the steep tariffs, announced earlier this month. However, many trading partners are waiting for a phone call.
 
According to a Politico report, the countries that are waiting include the Philippines, which is still waiting for a reply to its request for a meeting. Citing a foreign diplomat, the report noted that while their government has been trying to reach the Trump administration, many of those officials are either not responding or are unwilling to do anything beyond listening.
 
 

Confusion persists 

Those awaiting a meeting or call with Trump and his trade officials seem to be in confusion as the administration has not spelled out exactly what concessions the government is looking at, that could pave the way for a solution. Citing an official from the Philippines, the report suggested that they are unsure of how receptive the US Commerce Department is, given that many of the officials (from the Southeast Asian countries) have already written to the Trump administration, requesting meetings.
 
Another official added that none of these officials from the Trump administration ‘have a mandate’ to negotiate talks. The remark comes as the official points towards the efforts made by Israel and Vietnam, who hinted at dropping tariffs, but got nothing in return.
 
As these countries await a meeting or a phone call with Trump, some of these nations might resort to retaliatory moves. The official noted, “We still believe that having a negotiation would make more sense, but the problem is that they are not negotiating.”

Stance of Trump administration 

Ever since these reciprocal tariffs were announced, the White House has spoken to numerous foreign leaders, who have tried to negotiate the deal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, during a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), said, “The president will talk to any country that picks up the phone to call, and I can tell you, the phones have been ringing off the hook wanting to talk to this administration.” 
However, juggling so many conversations is becoming increasingly difficult for the Trump administration as it faces bandwidth issues.  
   

US reciprocal tariffs 

On April 2, on what he touted as ‘Liberation Day’, Trump announced sweeping ‘discounted’ reciprocal tariffs with several countries, along with a ten per cent tariff on all imports from across the globe. The tariff rates for some 60 nations run between 10 and 50 per cent and are placed on top of the duties the Trump administration imposed on steel, aluminium, auto, and auto parts imports. 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

