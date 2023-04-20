US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low by standards

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remains low by historic standards.

U.S. jobless claims rose by 5,000 to 245,000, the Labour Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 500 to 239,750.

At the start of the year, weekly claims were running around 200,000 and they have gradually moved higher.

The weekly claims numbers are a proxy for layoffs, and they show that American workers enjoy unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.

The U.S. job market is healthy overall.

Also Read India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment US unemployment claims increase to 239,000, led by jump in California US jobless insurance claims near historic low despite cooling economy US weekly jobless claims fall to 222,000 despite rapid Fed rate hikes Initial jobless claims rise, signal softening market: US Labour Dept Credit Suisse AT1 holders' billions of debt challenged in Swiss court Janet Yellen calls for better US-China relations as tensions rise Shift in global governance is needed to tackle climate crisis: UN report Nato chief Stoltenberg visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion Elon Musk's SpaceX set to launch 1st test flight of Starship rocket system

At 3.5% last month, the unemployment was a tick above January's half-century low 3.4%.

Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, down from 472,000 in January and 326,000 in February but still strong by historic standards.

The inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve worry that a tight job market puts upward pressure on wages and on overall prices. They have raised their benchmark interest rate nine times in just over a year.

Inflation has edged lower since hitting four-decade highs last year. But March's 5% year-over-year inflation rate remained well above the Fed's 2% target.

The Fed is hoping to achieve a so-called soft landing lowering growth just enough to bring inflation under control without causing a recession. Economists are sceptical.

Many expect the United States to enter a recession later this year.