US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low by standards

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remains low by historic standards

Washington
jobless, US

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remains low by historic standards.

U.S. jobless claims rose by 5,000 to 245,000, the Labour Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 500 to 239,750.

At the start of the year, weekly claims were running around 200,000 and they have gradually moved higher.

The weekly claims numbers are a proxy for layoffs, and they show that American workers enjoy unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.

The U.S. job market is healthy overall.

At 3.5% last month, the unemployment was a tick above January's half-century low 3.4%.

Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, down from 472,000 in January and 326,000 in February but still strong by historic standards.

The inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve worry that a tight job market puts upward pressure on wages and on overall prices. They have raised their benchmark interest rate nine times in just over a year.

Inflation has edged lower since hitting four-decade highs last year. But March's 5% year-over-year inflation rate remained well above the Fed's 2% target.

The Fed is hoping to achieve a so-called soft landing lowering growth just enough to bring inflation under control without causing a recession. Economists are sceptical.

Many expect the United States to enter a recession later this year.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

