JUST IN
Initial jobless claims rise, signal softening market: US Labour Dept
20 mn people to face acute hunger by March 2023 in Afghanistan: Report
Joe Biden signs $1.7 trillion spending bill funding US govt operations
Iranian govt replaces central bank governor amid currency's value drop
India-Aus trade pact 'watershed moment' in bilateral ties, says PM Modi
Russia's export of mineral fertilisers may drop by 15% this year
The country will not default: Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar assures
US immigrants generate 36% of nation's innovation, finds NBER study
Myanmar's exports up 15.09% in over 8 months of FY 22-23: Govt data
Nepal's power sector may lose competitive advantage to India's new policy
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
UN committed to delivery of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, says envoy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Initial jobless claims rise, signal softening market: US Labour Dept

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted that new claims would increase 7,000 to 223,000, after claims grew 2,000 to 216,000 in the previous week, Xinhua news agency reported

Topics
US jobless claims | labour market | unemployment

IANS  |  Washington 

US economy
(Photo: Reuters)

US initial claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, a signal that the tight labour market could be softening.

Initial jobless claims climbed by 9,000 to 225,000, according to data published on Thursday by the US Labour Department.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted that new claims would increase 7,000 to 223,000, after claims grew 2,000 to 216,000 in the previous week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of individuals collecting unemployment increased to 1.71 million, the highest level since February.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US jobless claims

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 07:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.