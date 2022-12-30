Initial jobless claims rise, signal softening market: US Labour Dept

-
ALSO READ
US weekly jobless claims rise to 262,000, highest since Nov 2021
India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment
China's youth jobless rate hits a record high of 19.9% amid Covid pandemic
US weekly jobless claims fall to 222,000 despite rapid Fed rate hikes
Need to address gap due to India's jobless growth, says Anand Mahindra
-
US initial claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, a signal that the tight labour market could be softening.
Initial jobless claims climbed by 9,000 to 225,000, according to data published on Thursday by the US Labour Department.
Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted that new claims would increase 7,000 to 223,000, after claims grew 2,000 to 216,000 in the previous week, Xinhua news agency reported.
The number of individuals collecting unemployment increased to 1.71 million, the highest level since February.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 07:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU