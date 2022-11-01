India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment

India’s overall jobless rate climbed in October, led by a sharp rise in after the end of monsoon crop harvesting season, according to a private research firm.

The jobless rate rose to a two-month high of 7.77% last month, from a four-year low of 6.43% in September, data from the Centre for Monitoring Pvt. showed. Rural rate climbed to 8.04% from 5.84% in September, while urban jobless rate was at 7.21% compared to 7.7% a month before.

In India, monsoon crops are generally harvested between September and the middle of October. Winter crops sowing starts by November, resulting in a temporary rise in rural rate in the interim period. Rural was high even in the comparable year-ago period at 7.91%, only to fall sharply the following month to 6.41%.