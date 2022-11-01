JUST IN
Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of MP; no casualty
What is the Black Sea grain deal; where does it stand after Russia's exit?
Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity
Oct AQI review: With 7 days in 'very poor' category, 2022 worse than 2021
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi's visit to meet the injured
President Murmu extends formation day greetings to several states
Delhi's air quality improves, now in 'poor' category, min temp 15.2 deg C
Samajwadi Party begins collecting proof of voter deletion in UP polls
Morbi bridge tragedy: Digvijaya Singh demands Gujarat CM's resignation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of MP; no casualty
Business Standard

India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment

Rural unemployment rate climbed to 8.04% from 5.84% in September, while urban jobless rate was at 7.21% compared to 7.7% a month before

Topics
joblessness | Indian Economy | unemployment

Anup Roy | Bloomberg 

People read the Assignment Abroad Times, a gulf recruitment newspaper, in Mumbai on August 29, 2019. (Dhiraj Singh/ Bloomberg Photo)
The jobless rate rose to a two-month high of 7.77% last month, from a four-year low of 6.43% in September, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. showed

India’s overall jobless rate climbed in October, led by a sharp rise in rural unemployment after the end of monsoon crop harvesting season, according to a private research firm.

The jobless rate rose to a two-month high of 7.77% last month, from a four-year low of 6.43% in September, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. showed. Rural unemployment rate climbed to 8.04% from 5.84% in September, while urban jobless rate was at 7.21% compared to 7.7% a month before.

In India, monsoon crops are generally harvested between September and the middle of October. Winter crops sowing starts by November, resulting in a temporary rise in rural unemployment rate in the interim period. Rural unemployment rate was high even in the comparable year-ago period at 7.91%, only to fall sharply the following month to 6.41%.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on joblessness

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 11:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU