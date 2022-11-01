India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment

-
India’s overall jobless rate climbed in October, led by a sharp rise in rural unemployment after the end of monsoon crop harvesting season, according to a private research firm.
The jobless rate rose to a two-month high of 7.77% last month, from a four-year low of 6.43% in September, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. showed. Rural unemployment rate climbed to 8.04% from 5.84% in September, while urban jobless rate was at 7.21% compared to 7.7% a month before.
In India, monsoon crops are generally harvested between September and the middle of October. Winter crops sowing starts by November, resulting in a temporary rise in rural unemployment rate in the interim period. Rural unemployment rate was high even in the comparable year-ago period at 7.91%, only to fall sharply the following month to 6.41%.
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 11:24 IST
